Tennessee Football Spring Game, Live updates minus Nico Iamaleava

Tennessee Football plays his Orange & White Spring competition without a Quarterback Nico Iamaleava, which is not part of the program.

Coach Josh Heupel told the team that is moving forward without Iamaleava, which is expected to enter the transfer portal when it will open in April. 16. Heupel will tackle the situation after the spring game.

Iamaleava did not live on Friday to the practice in the midst of reports of his NIL negotiations and reduced communication with coaches. It is a huge storyline around the final of spring practice and the upcoming portal window.

Redshirt First -year student Jake Merklinger and First -year Years George Macintyre Get all representatives on Quarterback in the spring game. UT could add a quarterback in the transfer portal.

Nico's replacements: What about the Quarterback situation of Tennessee

Tennessee Football 2025 Spring Game Live Updates

On the last two plays of the Scrimmage, placekickers made Josh Turbyville and Max Gilbert 47-Yard field goals.

That is the conclusion of the spring match about 1 hour, 20 minutes after the training started.

First -year broad receiver Radarious Jackson made a catch with one hand on a 30 -meter pass from George Macintyre. Jackson pulled the ball over the shoulder of a defender and held up while he hit the ground at the 1-Yard line.

< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>

A few games later, Macintyre connected with first-year end Jack van Dorselaer for a TD-Pass of 3 meters. It was the third touchdown of the day before Van Dorselaer. The ride was kept alive when the first -year students that Justin Baker ran back, a point of almost 20 meters for a first down.

First-year Tight End Jack van Dorselaer caught a 25-year td-pass from George Macintyre on a crossing route.

It was the second TD -catch by Van Dorselaer of the scrimmage. He competes for a role in rotation, while starting Tight End Miles Kitsselman is rehabilitating a breast wound.

Jake Merklinger was picked on a fourth-and-5 pass by Jakobe Thomas safety.

The drive was reached within the 30-year line, but it stuck there. Before that, Walk-on receiver Trey Weary made a dive catch over the middle and Merklinger climbed for a 12-year run.

George Macintyre touched first-year End of Jack van Dorselaer on a short touchdown-pass-off-action.

It turned off a long scoring ride with Macintyre completes at first-year end Dasaahn Brame, Walk-on receiver Kyle Miller and Alabama transfer receiver Amari Jefferson to keep the chains moving.

Macintyre also had a 15-Yard clambering while playing against the defense of the second team.

During a break in the scrimmage, former UT players were introduced on the field.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker, Quarterback Joshua Dobbs, tight end Princeton Fant, Safety Eric Berry and Linebacker Al Wilson received a loud ovation. Hooker was in the facility on Saturday morning when Heupel addressed the team about the Iamaleava situation.

Quarterback Jake Merklinger received a large ovation from the crowd when his name was announced.

Linebacker Jeremiah Telander fired Merklinger during the second game. Merklinger then hit first -year student Travis Smith for a pass of 15 meters before a first down. But the drive got stuck and Merklinger started to pass 1-from-4.

Freshman George Macintyre played the first ride, albeit with backups, and received a great ovation from the crowd. It is not an indication that he is a Jake Merklinger for, only that reserves played the opening ride.

Macintyre hit 5-out-5 through the opening ride and connected with Radarious Jackson for a TD pass of 26 meters. Macintyre also scrambled for a 12-year run.

Max Gilbert has nailed a 46-Yard field goal. He is the leader for the Vacant Placekickerbaan. He then made a 37-yarder and a 21-yarder. Gilbert was 3-out-3 on field goals in the exercise.

Josh Turbyville missed a 21-year field goal and made a 37-yarder. He then missed a field goal of 46 meters, wide on the left.

It was just a 7-on-7 drill, but Merklinger showed his touch by connecting to Mike Matthews on a TD-Pass of 35 meters.

Matthews got the defender one step ahead of a sidelines and Merklinger hit him on the goal line at the goal line.

In passing exercises with red zone, Merklinger threw a touchdown pass to Matthews on a fade route. It was a well-placed throw from Merklinger and a nice handle and toe tap through Matthews.

Merklinger threw a interception on his first pass of 7-on-7 exercises. He killed the recipient and safety Andre Turrentine chose him.

The Spring Game format has been changed and abbreviated. We will tell you what happens during the Scrimmage sessions.

There are around 45,000 fans in the Neyland Stadium. Tickets were limited due to continuous renovations.

The number 8 of Iamaleava was nowhere to be found in the team shop in the Neyland Stadium. It had been one of the most popular items.

He was also removed on the updated schedule that was distributed to media. There is no other no. 8 in the team.

And look carefully and it is clear that Iamaleava no longer appeared in videos that were played during Pregame on the Jumbotron.

Cornerback Rickey Gibson does not play in the spring match due to illness, a UT spokesperson told Knox News. He has been out for several days while he is fighting disease.

In February, Gibson considered entering the transfer portal in the midst of NIL negotiations, reported on3.com. But he was on the field to start spring training, he led the secondary everywhere.

UT Coaches expected him to miss the spring game while recovering from a disease that has put offside for most of the week.

Radio broadcast with Mike Keith, but no TV

The spring game is not broadcast or streamed live. But the Full of Network Radio Broadcast Is at 2 p.m. in Radio Affiliates, the Tennessee Athletics app and utsports.com. Thenew UT -broadcasting team, led by “Voice of the Vols” Mike Keith, will discuss the storylines for spring practice.

Orange & White Spring Game format

The attack will wear white sweaters and stand on the sidelines of the house. Defense will wear orange sweaters and stand on the visiting sidelines. Quarterbacks wear Smokey Gray Jersey tops.

There will be normal game scores, with attacking varied assets for orange and white. There will be a rest time of 10 minutes and receivers from the 2024 team will be recognized.

Spring Game schedule of events

9:30 am Free Game Parking Huttels start from AG Campus

10:30 am Full Village opens in Lot 9

11:50 am full of Walk in Corner or Peyton Manning Pass and Phillip Fulmer Way

Noon Pep Rally on full Village Stage with Pride of the Southland Band and Spirit Squad

12:15 pm Matt Stillwell performs on Full Village Stage

1 pm to Neyland Stadium Open

1:05 pm Warm-ups start on the field

1:30 pm Full Village closes in Lot 9

2 pm Orange and white game

Tennessee Voetbal injury updates

These players are out or limited during spring training: CB Jermod McCoy (ACL); Dbjourdan Thomas (knee); In Miles Kitsselman (Pectoral); LB Arion Carter; LB Jaedon Harmon; Jadon Perlotte; DB Christian Charles; DL Daevin Hobbs; The Caleb Herring; DL Nathan Robinson; DL Jamal Wallace; DL Mariyon Dye; DL Jayden Loftin; The Christian Gass; The Emmanuel Okoye; Ol Jeremias heard; Ol Gage Ginter; In Cole Harrison (Limited); WR Amari Jefferson (Limited).

Tennessee Spring Game update again

The prediction requires 55 degrees and sunny skies at the kick -off.

Tennessee football schedule 2025

August 30: Tennessee vs. Syracuse (in Atlanta)

Tennessee vs. Syracuse (in Atlanta) September 6: Etsu in Tennessee

Etsu in Tennessee September 13: Georgia at Tennessee*

Georgia at Tennessee* September 20: UAB at Tennessee

UAB at Tennessee September 27: Tennessee in Mississippi State*

Tennessee in Mississippi State* October 11: Arkansas in Tennessee*

Arkansas in Tennessee* October 18: Tennessee in Alabama*

Tennessee in Alabama* October 25: Tennessee in Kentucky*

Tennessee in Kentucky* November 1: Oklahoma at Tennessee*

Oklahoma at Tennessee* November 15: New Mexico State in Tennessee

New Mexico State in Tennessee November 22: Tennessee in Florida*

Tennessee in Florida* November 29: Vanderbilt at Tennessee*

Indicates conference game*

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee Football Beat Reporter. E -Mail [email protected]. X, previously known as Twitter@AdamParks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing to knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight into SEC -Football by subscribing to theSec unfiltered newsletter, delivered directly to your inbox.