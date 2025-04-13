Tech Tennis Tops Eiu for the first Horizon League victory of the year





By Dylan Vazzano, TTU Sport information Charleston, Ill.-the Tenessee Tech Tennis team achieved his first Horizon League victory of the season behind a 4-0 nod in Eastern Illinois in the last road game of the year of Tech. The Golden Eagles (2-11, 1-2 hl) started strongly after recording the Doubles point for the first time in conference game thanks to victories no. 2 and no. 3. The technical tandem of Alex Alvarez and Murilo Burckhardt registered a 7-5 victory over Bouman and Michael Schut in the number 2 Kuczynski Fabian Platchard and William Hays, 6-4, hit in the number 3 meeting. The upper struggle with Lucas Bitzer and Elia Lauper against Tyler Carlin and Zach White did not end with the score knotted at 5-5. The Golden Eagles remained their success over the Panthers (6-23, 0-4 hl) in singles action on the melody of victories in all three completed collisions. Oliver Dao and Darek Kuczynski both made a 2-0 afternoon that Dao seized a 6-3, 6-1 decision about Zach White in the No. 3 Slot and Kuczynski collected a 6-4, 6-2 nod against Tyler Carlin in the No. 4 meeting. Ricard Garavi Vepez has completed the triumphs of Tech thanks to a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Ludolph Wiggett on the No. 5 place. The top two solo fights, as well as the number 6 matchup are not over. Alex Alvarez took the first set, 6-4, against Pijke Bouman and led 5-4 with 5-4 with 5-4, while Murilo Burckhardt dropped the first set, 6-4, and was 5-3 at the back of the second to Alex Aldaz at the moment no. 2. Elia Lauper and Gui Cauvilla both exchanged 6-2 set victories in the No. 6 affair in which Cauvilla took the first set and Lauper the second secure. The Golden Eagles will now set their sights on the last game of the regular season, because the Purple and Gold will renew its rivalry with Belmont on Saturday, April 19 in Cookeville. First serve of technical tennis courts is planned for 2 p.m. CT and admission is free.

