



General | 4/12/2025 15:45:00 April 12, 2025 New York, NY The National Hockey League, United States Hockey League and USA Hockey today announced an increased partnership built on a shared commitment to the development of Elite athlete by the new adoptedExcellence. This initiative builds on the success of American Hockeys American Development Model by coordinating resources, standards and support systems to the USHL, the Nations Only Tier I Junior Hockey League. Supported by strategic means of the NHL and in collaboration with USA Hockey, the explanation supports an extension of an athlete-oriented environment that has been designed to produce NHL and NCAA caliber players. Central to this model is the USHLS athe-healthy schedule, optimized for training, competition and recovery, making more targeted development and efficient journeys possible. The NHL is proud to support the growth of the American development system that has become one of the most productive in the world, said Bill DalyDeputy Commissioner of the NHL. The explanation of excellence improves what already works and ensures that players in the USHL have access to the tools, coaching and resources they need to achieve the highest levels of the game. The explanation of excellence builds on the Ushls Strong Foundation by implementing a series of consistent, powerful standards for all member teams, including: League-wide power, conditioning and recovery programs

Extensive support for welfare and mental health

Optimized athlete-healthy schedule for training and recovery

Personalized academic planning and guidance

Unified Nutrition and Performance Resources

League-wide quality audits and Feedback Mechanisms from athlete

Improved coaching and professional development

Current investments in official, safety and game activities The USHL has long been a leader in developing talent for the highest levels of hockey, said Glenn HefferanCommissioner and President of the Ushl. The explanation of excellence ensures that every USHL player in every market is supported in a real elite environment. This expands our common dedication to growth with our NHL and USA hockey partners and represents a shared belief in our athlete-oriented model. The partnership will significantly improve off-the playing systems in the USHL, including uniform power and conditioning programs, the integration of advanced training and performance technologies and extensive investments in the official identification and development. These initiatives are designed to increase the performance of players, to support the next generation of elite officials and to strengthen the long-term infrastructure in the long term. In addition to the current initiatives such as the USHL Fall Classic and Headversity Resilience Training, the explanation of excellent opportunities for new programming aimed at increased exposure and deeper involvement for players in USHL markets. Our collective efforts are aimed at creating the best possible environment for players who strive to go into their hockey career, said Pat KellerExecutive director of USA Hockey, and this agreement reflects important cooperation and coordination that will benefit our sport positively. About the Ushl Theunited States Hockey Beweeplaage and his 16 member clubs are dedicated to be the leading 1620-year-old Junior Hockey League in the world. More than half of the I Herenhockey schedules division are held by USHL-Alumni and more than 195 alumni were mentioned on NHL grilles at the start of the 2024-25 season. The League's Player-First Approach, Including A2: 1 Practice-to-game ratioand A Schedule with92% of Games Played on Weekends, Provides its players with the optimal Environment for Athletic and Personal Growth, Creating Pathways for the Next Next Next Next Next Phantoms), Macklin Celebrini (Chicago Steel), Cole Caufield (NTDP), Adam Fantilli (Chicago Steel) and Jeremy Swayman (Sioux Falls Stampede). More. About USA Hockey USA Hockey, founded on October 29, 1937, and with headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado, provides the basis for the sport of ice hockey in America; helps young people become leaders, sometimes Olympic or Paralympic heroes; And connects the game at every level while promoting a lifelong love for sport. USA Hockey is more than a million strong, including players, coaches, officials and volunteers who include all 50 states. The national administrative body for sport in the United States, American hockey has important partnerships with the NHL, the Olympic and Paralympic committee of the United States and the international ice hockey federation. For more information, visitusahockey.com.

