



Corpus Christi When Saturday'soutland Conference (SLC) regular seasonal championship match ended, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) men's Tennis team Captain Sam Whitehead Had one message for his teammates: “This is not nearly over, boys.” The Vaqueros pushed the reigning SLC tournament champion Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (AMCC) islanders, but fell 4-3, in another incredibly competitive showdown in southern Texas, presented by Rally Credit Union, Match in the Thomas J. Henry. The loss broke a winning series of nine games for the Vaqueros (10-14, 4-1 SLC), who are now waiting to see what seed they will be on the SLC Tennis Championships that will be in the Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex 24-26 April. The words of Whitehead were a challenge for his team to end the fight when the rivals meet again at the conference tournament. This is the second loss of 4-3 for Corpus (20-4, 5-0 SLC) for UTRGV this spring. The islanders opened the game with the 1-0 lead after the collection of victories on the second and third double courts. The Vaqueros came back to jump on top of 3-1. Whitehead dominated the number 1 singles match againstNathan Favier,Who won the SLC Fall Individual Championship and entered the Saturday game unbeaten to the conference game. Whitehead was sharp from the first serve and captured a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Favier and defeated him for the second time this season. Whitehead ends the conference season with 4-1 in the first flight. Second -year Will Roberts won his third conference match in the number 5 flight and ended the conference season with 3-1. His athletic game led Roberts to a solid 6-3, 6-1 victory. First -year Loic Young Kriegel Fought for a 6-4, 6-4 victory in a very even no. 4 match. He underwent long rallies and when the pressure was on to put his team forward. The islanders brought the match at 3-3 with straight fixed victories over the sixth and second courts. Utrgv pushed sets to tiebreakers in both flights, but AMCC held on to focus all the attention on Court 3. Second -year Santiago Serrano went against the distanceNicolas Trebuchet,The noisy crowd treats incredible tennis with long points and smart recordings. Trebuchet closed the competition to win three games to secure the AMCC championship. With a few tennis victories on Saturday, secure corpus the South Texas Showdown winning. The islanders lead Utrgv, 34-22, with four points up for grabbing based on men's and women's track & field results on the SLC Outdoor Championships in May. Result

Double (2, 3) 1. Santiago Serrano / Loic Young Kriegel (Utrgv) vs. Tom Berry/Harry Fouzas (AMCC) 5-6, unfinished

2. Etienne Marty/Omar Suarez (AMCC) def. Sam Whitehead / Paolo Bonaguro (Utrgv) 6-3

3. Matthieu Coignet/Nathan Favier (AMCC) def. Ivo lighter / Eduardo Menezes (Utrgv) 7-5 Singles (1, 5, 4, 6, 2, 3) 1. Sam Whitehead (Utrgv) def. Nathan Favier (AMCC) 6-3, 6-2

2. Omar Suarez (AMCC) def. Ivo lighter (Utrgv) 7-6 (7: 2), 6-3

3. Nicolas Trebuchet (AMCC) def. Santiago Serrano (Utrgv) 1-6, 6-2, 6-4

4. Loic Young Kriegel (Utrgv) def. Nicolas Chateau (AMCC) 6-4, 6-4

5. Will Roberts (Utrgv) def. Tom Berry (AMCC) 6-3, 6-1

6. Harry Fouzas (AMCC) def. Eduardo Menezes (Utrgv) 6-1, 7-6

