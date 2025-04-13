Claudia Castellanos writes history. The Spanish attacker is ready to become the very first player in her country in NCAA Division I Hockey. She was dedicated at Lindenwood University in Missouri for the 2025/26 season, after impressive versions with Newark Ironbound in AAA Juniors, where she plundered 80 (28+52) points in 58 games last season.

The 18-year-old is also a productive scorer in international game. She had a tournament that led 11 goals and 14 points in last year's Women's U18 Division IB, which helped Spain a silver medal.

That kind of shape offers a handy boost for the hope of Spain in the upcoming Women's World Championship Division IIA campaign, which starts in Poland on 7 April.

More than that, it is proof that Spanish talent can reach a high level on the ice, despite the reputation of the country as a paradise for Sunseekers instead of a hotbed of winter sports.

“Everyone was like” wait, Spain has ice cream? “,” Said Castellanos during the recent Olympic qualifying tournament of Spain in Sheffield. “People just didn't believe that someone from Spain could reach NCAA. It was just crazy to even think about it.”

But with hard work, skill and dedication, even the craziest dreams can come true. Now Claudia hopes that she can be the first of many Spanish prospects that comes to the peak of the college game.

“I feel a bit a leader for other Spanish players,” she said. “When the news came out, I got so many texts from other people who hope to do this. They were talking about how they followed my career because they also want to go to the NCAA.

“Every girl here dreams of this, or playing in a pro competition.”

That happens nothing without hard work behind the scenes to develop Spanish hockey at all levels. In the past decade, the country has tirelessly worked to upgrade its arenas and organize international tournaments. That process hit Castellanos' birthplace Valdemoro, near Madrid, where the local ice rink received an upgrade in 2015 when the men of Spain organized an Olympic qualifying tournament. That is the type of backstage work that helps to encourage more young people in the game and now, a decade later, Castellanos represents a return on that investment.

“I think there are more opportunities in Spain now,” she said. “People have worked hard to make that happen. We see more girls coming to play the game, more opportunities for people to get into sport. That's really good for us.”

As the game at home gets bigger, more players spread the word outside the Iberian Peninsula. Defender Valeria Ansoleaga is already playing in NCAA with Lawrence University in Division III. And the Olympic qualifying schedule also included Indira Bosch and Vega Munoz, both of which are located in Sweden, plus Nerea Gimenez from Lausanne Feminin in Switzerland and Leyre Villar of the Salzburg Eagles in the EWHL.

Each of them serves as a pioneer, which shows that Spanish girls can play and encourage more intake.

However, there is more to do. The Olympic qualification event in December was a struggle for Spain. The Juan Bravo team lost all three games against the opposition of Division I.

But Castellanos is hopeful that the experience will help in Poland, when Spain wants to win the promotion to IB division. She has seen first-hand how playing opposition of higher quality has improved her game, improved her skates and Stick-Hanting since crossing the Atlantic Ocean. And she believes that the difficulties of December in April will yield a reward.

“We hope that we will go through the worst to get better,” she said. “The teams [in Olympic qualification] were more difficult. If we play against better teams, we have to go harder and learn to play smarter. “

Apply those lessons in Poland, and Castellanos could help Spain in improving back-to-back silver medals to protect promotion to the world championship IB for the first time ever. With one dream come true in the NCAA, can she first be part of another historical?