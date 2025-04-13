Next competition: At Patriot League Tournament – Quarterfinals 4/18/2025 | TBA April 18 (free) / TBA bee Patriot League Tournament – Quarterfinals

West Point, NY – Luke Garner And Jake Young First gathered for a 7-5 victory over number 1 double and then each straight singles matches during a 4-0 win by the Navy Men's Tennis Team (22-14, 8-0) about the army (11-7, 4-3), presented on Saturday afternoon by the Lichtenberg Tennis Center, Ny de Match was the annual star match between the Team Systy, the annual Sterrengey, From the Army-Navy Star series of the Army-Navy Star series, which was part of the Army-Navy star series of the army-Navy Star series of the army-Navy Star series, which was part of the Army-Navy star series of the Army-Navy Star series, which is part of the Army-Navy Star series of the VS.

Navy has now won the last 11 general games in the series, as well as nine-right star competitions.

The Mids won a few double games to take an early 1-0 lead.

Navy's no. 3 team of Give it a bit of it And Jason Kim won the first two games and built a 5-1 lead on Vishnu Bodavula and Alan Ton before he won, 6-3.

“Jason and Aniketh played very well to get us in the board in double,” said Navy Head Coach Chris Garner .

Garner and Young also took an early 3-1 lead over Jack Hanna and Marcus Sebastian in the game at number 1 Doubles. The Mids then gave a 4-2 lead before the Black Knights won the subsequent three games to achieve a 5-4 benefit. Navy held service, broke the army and held service to win the competition with 7-5 and to secure the double point.

The last match that was left on the courts at number 2 doubles between the naval team of Herrick Legaspi And Charlie Spencer And the army tandem of Jackson Armistead and Daniel Choi was 6-6 tied when the game was stopped. The Mids kept leads of 3-2, 4-3, 5-4 and 6-5, but were unable to break the portion of the Black Knights over the rest of the frame.

“The matches on one and two went straight to the thread,” Garner said. “Luke and Jake worked well together to get the break and then close the game.”

Winning the Doubles point meant that Navy needed to win three of the six singles matches to win the overall dual and the army had to win four games. Navy had a great start because it won the first set in four of the flights.

Garner placed a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Hanna at number 3 singles to make the score 2-0. Young soon followed a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Bodavula on the number 4 flight. Within a few minutes after the mid-tones took the 3-0 lead, Etterbeek noted a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Choi at number 5 singles to close the game.

Legaspi won the first set of his number 1 singles match against Armistead, 6-3, but lost the second, 6-4. The third set between the players had not started when the Etterbeek match ended.

Nathan Nguyen Lost the first set on Ton at number 2 singles, 6-1, but forced a third set with a 7-5 victory in set number two. Ton had won the first match of the third set when the game was stopped.

Ayinala also lost the first set of his match at number 6 singles to Davis McDonald by the count of 6-4. He bounced back to claim the second set, 6-1. McDonald led 1-0 in the third set when the total match ended.

“Nathan clawed his way back in the second set to even his match, while Aniketh also made a strong comeback after he dropped the first set,” Garner said. “Herrick was in a back and forth match. It was Luke, Jake and JJ who ended up home within 10 minutes who brought the four points. All three played very well to win the victories.”

Both teams are now going to the Lewisburg, Pa., For the Patriot League tournament that starts on Thursday with a single first round game and continues on Friday with four semi-final round matches. Moods and combinations for the event that runs up to and including Sunday will be announced on Tuesday.

Marine 4, Army 0

Dubbels-Navy wins the double point (3-1)

1. Garner, Luke / Young, Jake (Navy) def. Hanna, Jack / Sebastian, Marcus, 7-5

2. Armistead, Jackson / Choi, Daniel (Army) vs. Legaspi, Herrick / Spencer, Charlie, 6-6, unfinished

3. Ayinala, Aniketh / Kim, Jason (Navy) def. Bodavula, Vishnu / Ton, Alan, 6-3

Singles (3-4-5)

1. Armistead, Jackson (Army) vs. Legaspi, Herrick, 3-6, 6-4, unfinished

2. Ton, Alan (Army) vs. Nguyen, Nathan, 6-1, 5-7, 1-0, unfinished

3. Garner, Luke (Marine) def. Hanna, Jack, 6-2, 6-3

4. Young, Jake (Marine) def. Bodavula, Vishnu, 6-3, 7-5

5. Etterbeek, JJ (Marine) Def. Choi, Daniel, 6-3, 6-3

6. McDonald, Davis (Army) vs. Ayinala, Aniketh, 6-4, 1-6, 1-0, unfinished