Isaac Howard wins Hobey Baker Award as a top player in Hens College Hockey

St. Louis Michigan State star Isaac Ike Howard was named the winner of this year's Hobey Baker Memorial Award that every season was awarded to the top player in Mens Division I College Hockey in a ceremony in the Stifel Theatre on Friday evening, the eve of the National Championship Game.

Howard, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound winger that became 21 on March 30, was set up by the Tampa Bay Lightning with the 31st Pick in the NHL version of 2022. The junior led MSU in the score of this season with 26 goals and 52 points in 37 games, 21 more points than his next teammate.

Boston College Vooruit Ryan Leonard, who signed with the Washington Capitals, and Denver defender Zeev Buium, who will soon sign at the Minnesota Wild, were the other two finalists.

It could have been in a certain way, Howard said after the ceremony. Lenny and Zeev are unreal players, had incredible seasons. When my name was mentioned, it was super exciting. It is such an incredible honor and I was pumped.

Howard started his university career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth before switching to a rejuvenated MSU program to reunite with his former head coach at USA Hockeys National Training Development Program (NTDP), Adam Nightingale. Under Nightingale, Howard led the Spartans in the score in back-to-back seasons.

His biggest role could even be outside of hockey, how he made me a better guy, Howard said about Nightengale. He is such a world -class man and an incredible coach. He preaches things from the ice and ways to just live life. I absolutely loved my transition to the state of Michigan. I couldn't be happier.

As second -year -olds, Howard registered 36 points in 36 games and won a Big Ten championship with the Spartans. He also led the 2024 World Juniors in goals (seven) and points (9) in seven games, winning a gold medal with Team USA and scored twice in the Gold Medal match.

When the Spartans were driven out of the national tournament, he was in third place in the NCAA in goals and points.

The prize only comes a few days after he decided not to sign at lightning and to return to MSU for his last year. The decision positions him to become an unlimited free agent after his fourth year of suitability with the Spartans in 2025-26.

According to a source at the state of Michigan, Spartans -employees had encouraged him to become pro, believed that Hed achieved everything he could at university level. The Hobeey -Eer indicates that.

But he did not get the chance with the lightning that he expected to have offered him, and the situation of Tampas Cap and the pursuit of an Atlantic Division title made signing him and burning a year of his entry contract (his preference and the standard with top collectors) more complicated.

Howard returns to MSU with starting goalkeeper and Red Wings Top Prospect Trey Augustinus. The Spartans are also expected to add Cayden Lindstrom, the top prospect of the Blue Jackets and the number 4 -pick in the NHL design of 2024.

I am very excited, Howard said about next year's team. The large came from the CHL is Lindstrom. The child looks like a beast, and I think he will be a great addition to us. I am excited to get to know him and get it on campus. It is quite incredible if we get Trey back. The stars are a bit in accordance with a deep run and winning a national championship. It was pretty easy for me (to come back).

In AthleticsS 2025 Top 100 prepared NHL Prospects Ranking, released in February, Howard in 55th place.

Reconnaissance report

Howard is a player with the type of track record of success that almost always translates. Although he is on 5-11, he is not small, with a muscular build that makes him firmer than you would expect on his feet and about pucks. He received fast crossover gear with a hurried pass that turns his way up ice to give him a good speed. There are times when he can look like a player of an All-delintense, but when his effort level and tenacity correspond to his skill level, you see him around the Puck All-Game, which we have seen more when he has performed his off-puck movement and driven on MSU.

In the attacking zone he is extremely dangerous on the puck, with underestimated creativity to supplement his high-end skill; Although he occasionally tries things with the blue line of offensive zone with which he would not get away, he usually also performs them. He makes many plays among the triangles of defenders, sticks, he navigates in and out of holes in traffic well, and when he takes pucks in the middle of the ice in the attack mode to create appearance, he is a ton of pleasure to watch and forces opposing players who draws a lot of punishments.

But he is even more dangerous from the Puck, with a scorers sixth sentence to always arrive just in time at class A locations, whether it is hidden in coverage or just stays around the puck on the net. He is the kind of player who finds ways to be open in the starting places and then plays fast, aggressive finish with his hands or a heavy one-touch/catch-and-release recording. I think some of his so-called first-year year (17 points in 35 games) can now be attributed to some of his struggles to create for themselves, but also that they had no natural playmaker to find him in soft space and facilitate him. That will need that at the next level to get the most out of his talent.

Ultimately, Howard is a player who will always have PP utility programs, but needs the right coach, use and lining sizes to be the impactful top-six winger that I think he is able to be in five out of five. However, it was fun, however, for the past two years to see him play with more jump, to get more loose pucks, to move his feet to get from the wall and to the lock/net, and to be upstairs and to support more pucks when the other team owns.

(Photo thanks to MSU Athletic Communications)