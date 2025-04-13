Alabama Football: Offensive A-Day 2025 Observations on Quarterbacks, Tight ends, Highlights

Alabama Football held his changed A-day spring training on Saturday, with the traditional spring play format. The Crimson Tide went through 19 practice periods instead, after he had held his last scrimmage of spring on Thursday.

The spring exercise is officially over for the tide. While UA enters the next phase of the low season, here is what we saw out of the attack for a day.

What size did A-Day take?

Alabama started the exercise with warm-ups before he went to an 11-on-11 period. The majority of the open session then took the form of individual and group exercises.

At the end of the training, however, fans got a glimpse of real football, with 7-on-7 exercises before the full attack and the defense took the field to close it.

The first and second team violations cycled through the representatives during the entire team periods.

What does the QB -DIPLE -Grafiek look like?

Immediately after the end of the warming periods, Alabama was released with a period of 11-on-11. The exercise offered a look at the Quarterback order.

Ty Simpson went first. He was followed by Austin Mack, then Keelon Russell.

The quarterbacks looked sharp in exercises without a defense. However, they all had some struggles at the confronted with opposition, and Simpson was the only one who did not thumping during practice.

How did Alabama deal with his tight final shortage?

Alabama is super thin in the tight end and has been since the start of spring. For the last spring session, Jay Lindsey was the only stock market player who was available at that position.

Lindsey took the first team representatives in a tight end during 11-on-11 exercises. He looked up well during practice and has a pass from Simpson in traffic to catch in practice.

When Lindsey was not in, Peter Knudson received representatives. The two also took the field at the same time for at least one opportunity.

Who played the left waiting?

Tyler Booker was present and celebrated his 21st birthday in the stadium where he played when Alabamas left a guard. UA looked at the field to find his replacement.

When the UA First-Team attack took the field early, Texas A&M Transfer Kam Dewberry worked in the position. Dewberry was transferred in this low season.

When Alabama went to the second team, Mal Waldrrep was in the position. On the left tackle with the first teams, Olaus Alenen took the first time that he Limited during the Spring Practice Kadyn Proctor.

What was the offensive highlight of A-Day?

In the second round of Alabamas of 11-on-11s, Alabama gave another player the chance to throw the ball. After standing in line in the Achterveld, Ty Simpson threw the ball back to broad recipient Germie Bernard.

Bernard had previously said in spring training that he could throw the ball. He showed that it is on that piece, throwing it over the field deep to Isaiah Horton, who had walked a go route.

In view of the fact that the ball crossed both hash markings on the way to a laid recipient, it was probably not a great decision in the eyes of UAS coaches. Horton, however, went up and made a catch over the defense and then went to the end zone, so no harm, no mistake.

The piece attracted great cheers of the public of Bryant-Denny Stadium.