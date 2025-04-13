See how fans go crazy while Western Michigan NCAA Hockey National Championship wins





Kalamazoo, mi de Western Michigan Broncos are the NCAA Hockey National Champions and the Lawson Lunatics weeks. The Broncos defeated Boston University 6-2 in the NCAA National Championship in St. Louis on Saturday 12 April. We are not going to lose that hockey game, not a chance, said WMU coach Pat Ferschweiler on TV seconds after the last horn. The first title WMU Hockeys in program history. MORE: National champions! Western Michigan Hockeys Dream Season ends with the first title Fans exploded with joy in St. Louis and in all of Kalamazoo while the last seconds scored the clock. WMU organized a watch party in Read Fieldhouse, one of the number of watch parties at home in Kalamazoo. Here is video of fans in the Veldhuis. RELATED: Banks go up in flames while WMU fans are celebrating the National Hockey Championship While the game was in a neutral location, broadcasters noted that Bronco fans seemed to occupy a majority of the seats. See video below, from St. Louis while WMU achieved his title. Fans filled Read Fieldhouse, the streets of the campus, Niskers Char-Grill & Slap Shot Hockey Bar and other bars and restaurants in the city to see the big competition. Here are images of the last Hoorn near Niskers, while fans celebrated with cheers and shots. See the video of the pre-game atmosphere at Niskers and read Fieldhouse below. This is Wmus First Athletic National Championship in every sport since 1965, when the Cross Country team of Mens Back-to-Back Titels won (1964 and 1965). WMU ended in 1955 for baseball and 1958 for Cross Country Mens. MORE: Western Michigan wins the NCAA hockey title for the first time, celebrating it with the official championship equipment Do you want more news in Kalamazoo area? Bookmark of the Local Kalamazoo -New page Or sign up for the free 3@3 Kalamazoo Daily newsletter.

