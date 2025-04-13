Dang Qiu opens the door to the final





Just like last year, TSV Bad Knigshofen and Borussia Dsseldorf met in the semi -final of TTBL. At that time, the Underdogs shocked the record champions with a win of the first legs. This year, however, Dsseldorf was determined to avoid a repetition and they were successful. Under the leadership of a strong performance by Dang Qiu, the team gained a 3: 1 victory and earned a solid advantage for the return bone in two weeks. As the saying reads, the third time the charm. This was already the third meeting between Borussia Dsseldorf and TSV Bad Knigshofen this season in the Table Tennis Bundesliga (TTBL) and again, Dsseldorf came at the top with a 3: 1 score. The highlight of the evening was Dang Qiu, who realized his top invoicing. The Penhold player delivered Commander performances against both Bastian Steger and Jin Ueda and won both matches 3: 0 without giving his opponents a lot of chance. His victories laid the foundation for success of Dssdorfs. Unlike Qius dominant trips, Timo Boll suffered a clear defeat from Filip Zeljko. The Croatian played with a trademark fighting spirit and neutralized the 44-year-old veteran, who will retire at the end of the season. Zeljkos 3: 0 win gave Kor Knigshofen hope for a comeback, but Qiu quickly set that hope to rest in the last game. The evening started with Anton Kllberg who took Jin Ueda. In the beginning it seemed that history may repeat itself that the first game took when Kllberg struggled to find rhythm. But as soon as the Swede settled in his aggressive playing style, he took control and won the game. “Of course we remember what happened here last year,” said Kllberg after the game. “We didn't want to be in that position again. Starting the series with a 1: 0 lead is a great feeling.” In the other semi -final, TTF Liebherr Ochsenhausen also made a strong explanation and defeated 1. FC Saarbrckken TT with a commander 3: 0 victory. All three games ended in victories for the home team, giving them a strong hand on their way to the second stage. The second games in both semi -finals will be played on Sunday 27 April. TSV Bad Knigshofen Borussia Dsseldorf 1: 3 Jin Ueda – Anton Kllberg 1: 3 (11: 8, 3:11, 13:15, 7:11)

Bastian Steger – Dang Qiu 0: 3 (4:11, 6:11, 9:11)

Filip Zeljko – Timo Boll 3: 0 (11: 5, 11: 9, 11: 7)

Jin ueda – dang qiu 0: 3 (6:11, 6:11, 9:11) TTF Linder also our maybe 1. FC Sear Branchbers TT 3: 0 Hugo Calderano – Yuto Muramatsu 3: 0 (11: 8, 11: 4, 11: 8)

Shunsuke Togami – Darko Jorgic 3: 1 (8:11, 11: 6, 11: 7, 11: 9)

Simon Gauzy – Patrick Franziska 3: 1 (7:11, 11: 6, 11: 9, 11: 9)

