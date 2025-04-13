Dr. ASL wins 10th consecutive, 12th general national title





In the Superleague of the Kroatias Womens, nothing News Dr. ASLS Table Tennis team their 10th consecutive Croatian National Championship title and 12th generally required. On the way to the final round, the team -based team gave an important lead on their only title candidate, Aquaestil from Duga Resa. Although they were practically the trophy guaranteed, the team left nothing to chance. They removed their strongest line -up and convincing 3: 1 victories against Sveta Nedelja and in the derby against Aquaestil. This season they have taken 15 wins and only 1 loss. After a morning victory on Sveta Nedelja, Dr. ASL only winning a set against Aquaestil to officially secure the title. However, they could already start celebrating before that match started. Aquaestil lost 3: 1 to Mladost Tia Mobiteli for the second time this season, which eliminates their theoretical opportunities to take the title. A little more, that defeat cost them second because they later lost the derby against Dr. Asl. Aquaestil, who was second in the competition for two years in a row and missed second place only once in the last seven seasons, now finishes the season in third place with the same Win-Loss-Record (124) as the second placed Mladost Tia Mobiteeli. The Zagreb side of the Sava River recorded their best results since the 2014/15 season when they shocked the competition by winning the titleback, they surprised Dr. ASL in the play -offs. Since then, the title has been exclusively reserved for Dr. ASL, and all signs suggest that the dominance will continue. Of course went on with the same rhythm, and now we finally won something ten times. The only motivation that remains is to win the Europe Cup, it is the only trophy that is missing in our collection. Weve won the Champions League, Central European League, Mediterranean Cup, Europe Trophy, Superleague, Croatian Cup … It is the only stock market that we also try to add, but see well. My philosophy is that when we participate in a competition, we want to have a realistic opportunity to win. Of course it would be great to win, but it is not a matter of life or death. Weve played both people and ladies Ettu Cup several times, but never went further than the quarterfinals, said Martin Tino Asl, club president. The championship team contained Ni Xia Lian, Mirela Urak Blaievi, Liu Jiaqi, Tamolwan Khetkhuan, Lee Ho Ching, Bruna Borovec, Dorina Srebrnjak and coach Luka Vrani.

