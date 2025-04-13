



Haji Ehsan Ansari Cricket Club secures a dominant victory, Bajarmara 11 with 54 points in Super Knockout Round Ranchi:- The Haji Ehsan Ansari Memorial Knockout Night Cricket Tournament 2025, organized under the flag of the Florence Group of Institutions, IRBA, is currently being held with great enthusiasm on the IRBA football field. This long -awaited tournament will continue until April 15, 2025 and will be concluded with a grand and long -awaited final match. A total of 32 teams participate, with each competition consisting of 8 overs, including the first 3 overs that are referred to as PowerPlay. The overwhelming rise of spectators and the intense competition between the players have converted the tournament into a real festival of Cricket. In an exciting super knockout competition, Haji Ehsan Ansari Cricket Club delivered an excellent version and Bajarmara 11 defeated a huge margin of 54 points. The Haji Ehsan Ansari Club First scored a commendable 93 points for the loss of 5 wickets in the assigned 8 overs. The Batsmen of the Middle Order played in a responsible manner, stabilized the innings and construction on the opposition. Bajarmara 11 pursued the target and had a shaky start and never recovered. The team collapsed to only 39 runs for 9 wickets in their 8 overs, where he handed Haji Ehsan Ansari Club a convincing victory and a place in the next round of the tournament. The event was further worthy due to the presence of main guest and former MP Ram Tahal Choudhary, together with special guest and well -known social worker Abdul Sattar Ansari. On the occasion, Ram Tahal Choudhay praised the organization of the tournament and stated that sport not only improves physical and mental well -being, but also strengthen social unity and brotherhood. Events such as this canal youthful energy in a positive direction. Social activist Abdul Sattar Ansari added, this tournament not only offers a platform for emerging talent, but also teaches young players the true essence of discipline, competitiveness and team spirit. Also present at the event were social worker and former Panchayat Samiti -member Karma Samiullah Ansari, Abu Nasar Bahauddin Ansari, lawyer Jamil Ansari, Jamil Anwar, Sarfaraz Shahidi and a large meeting of Cricket enthusiasts and locals. The organizers expressed their gratitude for the success of the tournaments, the exceptional performances of the players, the enthusiastic participation of the public and the support of all contributors. As the tournament progresses to its final phase, excitement and anticipation remain among spectators and cricket enthusiasts continue to rise.

