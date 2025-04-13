St. Louis, the game was played here on Saturday evening in Enterprise Center, but if you closed your eyes and listened to the crowd alone, you would have thought it was in Kalamazoo.

Western Michigan Broncos fans were about 10 times louder than Boston University who traveled partisans on the decibel meter.

Imagine how loud it was when the last buzzer sounded during the NCAA Hockey Championship game. When it did, Broncos fans practically blew out of the roof, so that the first national title of the 52-year-old programs was exhausted. The final score: Western Michigan 6, Boston University 2.

Kalamazoans wake up on Sunday morning, knowing that they are home to the best college hockey team in the world. The Broncos not only dethroned the previous national champion, Denver, on Thursday evening, they surpassed the blue -blooded Bostonians, a school where almost four performances have been frozen a transition ritual.

While House of Paists jumps around the speakers, Broncos players and fans danced around the Enterprise ice cream and players pinced that seventh-man mixes before they leave with Scissborde tarnets around their heads.

They are the best. I like to play before that time, “said Broncos second -year Owen Michaels.” They give us the energy and the mojo every night. “

Said teammate and Broncos Captain Tim Wane: Boy, they were loud. Ho-Lee.

Michael's wrist shot beer-goalkeeper Mikhail Yegorov a 4-2 third period lead, and first-year goalkeeper Hampton Slukynsky, despite the fact that the Yip's occasionally had shots that were never completely frozen under his pads, which led to two purposes and two almost-goals.

Fourth -year coach Pat Ferschweiler has been successful with the Broncos, but he thinks that his recruitment calls returned so much faster now that his team is a national champion.

Well, we had great recruitment, as you can see from that team on the ice, “said Ferschweiler.” But what was binding is to build something that players want to come from.

“But what I know, after playing there, are players playing at Western Michigan Love are Broncos. There is a real pride of our program from top to bottom.

Did that home-crowd-feel a positive effect on the Broncos? In the first period it looked like this. West -Michigan got the first goal early, at 1:38, from Wyatt Schingoe. Teammate Liro Hakkarinen placed a gymnastics wrist shot from the blue line on the net, and Schingoethe got his stick knife on it, making it past Big (6-foot-5, 180 pounds) BU first-year goalkeeper Yegorov.

The Terriers grabbed a number of missed Broncos opportunities and were given the equal goal at 7:12, when Slukynsky lost the Puck in the fold after making a salvation, and Terriers -wing player Cole Eiserman (no relationship to Steve) tapped it at home for the equalizer.

Just when the terriers look like the team with Momentum, the Broncos hit back to take the lead again at 3:01 PM. Defenseman Cole Crusberg-Roseen, who came in the game with only two career goals in 63 games, placed a blow past Yegorov after Bus Shane Lachance de Puck switched to the oncoming Crusberg-Rosene.

The Broncos played a great first 10 minutes of the second period and extended the lead to 3-1 in the process. Four line Left wing Ty Henricks, a first -year student from Mission Viejo, California, brought the rebound of a shot from Grand Rapids Native and Linemate Cam Knuble.

But the Terriers, a 25 times frozen four participant and five-time national champion, would never be an easy out. They lowered the lead to 3-2 at 10:42 of the second then, again, Slukynsky de Puck did not catch after a save, Slingant to pay for his earlier mistake and to poke home while he hit Slukynsky's pads with the knife.

Slukynsky and the Broncos survived a bu-challenge for another puck that was in the spraying under his pillows, which would have made the score at 4-3, but after a few nerve-racking minutes the call was: no goal.

Two late goals, by Hakkarinen and Michaels, set the crowd on an early celebration that undoubtedly lasted a long time in the night.

To be the first Western Michigan Broncos team that won everything, said his special, Michaels said.