



96 athletes. One goal. To be crowned a world cup champion. The ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 will light the Galaxy Arena in Macao tomorrow, where elite table tennis tennis will fight for global supremacy. The Draw Ceremonya spectacle that was witnessed by a full house of ITTF officials, media and live streaming to more than 4.6 million viewers, was executed with players who select their own destiny based on sowing, which ensures a transparent and fascinating kick-off for the event. In the singles for ladies, title defender and world No.1 Sun Yingsha (China) group 1 leads group 1 while encountering Mo Zhang (Canada) and Chien Tung-Chuan (Chinese Taipei). The dominance of China is unmistakable, since top seeds Wang Veelu, Wang Yidi, Chen Xingtong and Kuai Man Headline Groups 2 to 5. Group 4 promises, Group 4 intrigues such as Chen Xingtong is confronted with the Sabine-Winter of Germany, which is an anti-spin. In addition, group 9 will see a fascinating collision between the Bernadette Szocs of Romania and the Indian Sreeja Akula, who will be familiar with each other's tactics that have participated several times in the ultimate table tennis competition of India. The American star Lily Zhang in group 14 is responsible for overcoming the chopper experienced by the Korea Republic, Suh Hyo won, against whom she blows 0-3 back in head-to-head collisions. In the Singles for Men, World No.1 and Singapore Smash 2025 Champion Lin Shidong (China) will want to start his campaign with a bang while he takes on Hwan Bae (Australia) and Milosz Redzimski (Poland) in group 1. Him at the height of the Wu.2) edition, Semifinist Tomislav Pucar (Cratia). (Australia). With both players from Great Tournament -victories on the Singapore Smash 2025 and WTT champions Chongqing 2025, they will be happy to add the ITTF World Cup to their trophy cabinet. Group 7 promises a collision of European titans such as Patrick Franziska (Germany), Alvaro Robles (Spain) and Simon Gauzy (France) will fight for qualification. “It is my first time that I play in the World Cup and it is very exciting to be here. Only the very best players make it here, so I look forward to it. I have a very tough group. I have been teammates with Simon and have played many times with Patrick, so we know each other very well and I will try my best,” said Robles. In a similar continental collision, African Heavyweights Quadri Aruna (Nigeria) and Abdel framework Salifou (Benin) against each other in group 16 are led by Anton Kallberg (Sweden). “I am really proud to be here and I am representing am. It is my first world cup, both for myself and the representation of Benin, so I am really happy and hope to do it well. I played a tough match against Aruna on the ITTF African Cup recently, but I hope I can play it better. With a single qualification that progresses from every Round-Robin group, every match is a do-or-affair. With only Sun Yingsha and Dimitrij OVTCharov who have conquered this stage earlier, the remaining contenders will be driven by a desire to etch their names in Table History. Follow this for further updates about trekkings and results link.

