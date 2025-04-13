A-day 2025: Ty Simpson among Alabama football players who stood out

The new format of A-day for Alabama football prevented different positions from standing out just as easily.

There was no game. There were no official touchdowns. There was no tackling. The Crimson Tide just ran exercises. Some were in fact 11 versus 11, but many were not spanning during practice who spanned a little more than an hour.

So, rulers, linebackers, running backs, etc. had trouble leaving their mark as they could have if Alabama had played an actual game one day. But the Crimson Tide didn't work. So, without tackling, it was much easier for players who fit, catch and defend to stand out.

That is why players like that dominated this list.

Here are five players who stood out from watching the exercise on Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Lotzeir Brooks, recipient

He could change the perfect weapon for Alabama from the lock. The way he makes cuts and can move is easy to notice. The real freshmen can create separation even when defending backs cover him well. It was easy to see why spectators were lyrical about him after viewing recent scrimmages.

There were times when Brook's divorce created, but the quarterbacks could not make contact with him, such as when he broke away from Nickelback Dashawn Jones during one exercise. Brooks had to try to dive to make the catch, but the Quarterback has overflowed him too much.

But later in a 7-on-7-type exercise, Brooks broke over the center of the end zone and Quarterback Keelon Russell found him for a touchdown.

Brooks may not start for Alabama. He is in a busy room. But he will probably get the chance to make an impact on his first -year season.

Dijon Lee, Cornerback

The first -year cornerback ran the first group on defense, opposite Zabien Brown. Lee seems to use the opportunity with Domani Jackson for spring with an injury.

Lee, during a one-on-one exercise, played Van de Sprong. Faced with experienced receiver Germie Bernard, Lee followed him all the way to the end zone on a deep pass. Then Lee broke out that Ty Simpsons would have attempt that would have been a touchdown for Bernard.

He was not perfect, but the length of the read (6-4), the ability to make plays and to be physical, stood out. He will help this season this season, even if he doesn't start.

Isaiah Horton, recipient

Horton, the transfer of Miami, benefited from one of the few errors of read.

Lee tried to jump and a deep passage of a trick play, but Lee undermines it. In the meantime, Horton showed the concentration not to have Lee and Bray Hubbard defend, causing him to lose his focus. The passing nature made it ready to be an interception. But Horton followed the ball and ran for a touchdown.

That was one of the more impressive plays from the entire practice.

Alabama Brede Receiver Isaiah Horton (1) drives the ball over the field during the A-Day training in Saban Field in Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Saturday 12 April 2025.

Ivan Taylor, defensive back

The son of Ike Taylor, the double super bowl champion cornerback with the Pittsburgh Steelers, stood out almost immediately.

Taylor, the one who a first -year student with the Crimson Tide, took an interception on a deep pass during the first exercise of the day.

During 11 vs. 11 Taylor broke a pass from Russell at the end of the exercise. Taylor only earned that game on the striking list.

Ty Simpson, Quarterback

He didn't make a wow, but he didn't seem to make any colossal mistakes either. At least not to the naked eye. For that reason he was a striking one.

The other two quarterbacks that compete with him, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, made any mistakes in the form of interceptions. At least one piece.

Simpson did nothing that showed that he had to be the undisputed starter, but he was also not as inconsistent as Mack of Russell. For that reason Simpson noticed.

