When you talk about hockey sport in the US, many people don't always associate it with the midwest. One youth hockey team from Fremont, Nebraska, the Warbirds, wants to change that story. They have recorded their second consecutive national title last week. The Warbirds are not strangers to win; In 2024, the team took a national title home in the youth layer two 14 and under class 1a Hockey National Championship in Amherst, New York, where they were dominant for most of the year. "There was a lot of pressure that we should come in the favorites, right and left Connor Peters said. From that national championship in 24, that pressure was felt. The Warbirds started a slow start in 2025. "There was a lot of problem solving. We tried to find out what caused it because we knew we were better, we proved that we were better, and in the end we could find out, we fought through the adversity, Peters said. The team wanted to make its way to Nationals in Kalamazoo, Michigan and again got a place in the champion match against Wyoming. "National is wear. There are six games in five days. You are at the end of a seven -month season. There is not much, you try to press a few buttons to offer a spark, perhaps give some energy, but at that moment you open the gate and just say give everything you have because they empty everything, said head coach Warren. The Warbirds were 3-1 on their way to the third period. With their title loop on the line, they scored not one, but two goals to send the game to overtime. "The couch was a bit reassured; we went a bit crazy and just kept going. We knew we had it at the time, right and middle wing cler Wyle said. The Warbirds completed the comeback, won the game in shootouts and recording back-to-back national championships. "It is a proof of what we are building, and it even speaks to the building we are in. You get good people here who just want to continue with this small community of hockey families, Peters said. It is a recipe for success that, according to Peters, the hockey game of youth level in the state of Nebraska continues to grow. "We come to the same page with regard to the development of skills, Peters said. We get access to ice, we get access to go to Nationals, things of the nature that enable us to show that we can compete. The Warbirds represented the Cornhuskers -state on the Nationale Toneel, which shows that Nebraska is here to stay in the world of hockey.

