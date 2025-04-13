Josh Heupel has not spoken with Nico Iamaleava since he left Tennessee Football

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel said that he had not communicated with Nico Iamaleava since the Quarterback on Friday skipped and a dispute escalated over zero pay in his amazing departure of the program.

“The landscape of the current university football is different from what it has been. It is a pity, only the situation and where were there with Nico,” Heupel said on Saturday after the Orange and white spring match in the Neyland Stadium.

“I want to thank him for everything he has done since he came here. Of course we will continue as a program without him. There is no one bigger than the power and that includes me.”

Iamaleava skipped the practice on Friday and cut off communication with coaching staff. Before the spring match on Saturday, Heupel said that the UT team went ahead without Iamaleava, the starting quarterback and former five -star recruitment.

When Heupel came to the podium on Saturday, he had still not had contact with Iamaleava despite different attempts. Heupel said that he knew that the vols had to break the ties with Iamaleava on “Friday morning when he is a no-show. You come from the practice field and there is no communication.”

Tennessee will add a quarterback of the transfer portal

In the absence of Iamaleava, RedShirt first -year student Jake Merklinger and first -year student George Macintyre Quarterback played in the spring game. They had highlights and lows, but UT has to add another fair Quarterback to an already thin position.

“You always evaluate what you have in your selection, where you are that I am going to say vulnerable, where figures may not be correct (due to) injuries or whatever,” Heupel said. “You try to get your selection where it should be to give yourself the best chance when you start in the fall.

“And certainly with only two stock market players in the Quarterback position, another man should find.”

The transfer portal opens on April 16. Iamaleava is expected to come in after what a holdout seemed to be. Amiamaleava has requested a refurbishment of his zero deal, who reportedly paid him more than $ 2 million a year.

Last season Iamaleava passed 2,616 Yards, 19 TDs and five interceptions. The Vols attack sometimes struggled, but Iamaleava led them to a 10-3 record and the first performance of UT in the Playoff of the College Football.

How Nico Iamaleava zero situation came to this point

The situation of Iamaleava quickly escalated.

On ThursdayOn3.comPete Nakos reported that Iamaleava is negotiating a new zero deal of millions of dollars just before the opening of the transfer portal.

In 2022, Iamaleava signed a blockbuster NIL contract, which reportedly placed him more than $ 2 million a year and released the road for the five-star recruitment to sign with Tennessee. But the market has risen for the best paid quarterbacks.

Iamaleava did not comment on the situation, but at least his absence gave the optic of a holdout.ESPN's Chris LowWith reference to sources, the representatives of Iamaleava wanted his zerooon to rise to $ 4 million.

That would join Blockbuster Zero Contracts in which College Quarterbacks are involved outside the season this season. Miami's Carson Beck and Duke's Darian Mensah received almost $ 4 million,CBS Sports reportedBut they had to go to the portal to get those deals.

Spyre Sports Group, the NIL collective that Iamaleava pays, has not responded to several requests for comments from Knox News.

His father, Nic Iamaleava, did not respond to a Knox news request for comment. Buthe responded to the first report with a message on social media.

“More games are played off the field than on the field,” Nic Iamaleava wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “… Nakos of @ON3Sports called and asked me immediately, I told him that I was not talking about what he is talking about. He said his” narrow source “that he trusts with his life of the University of Tennessee gave him this information. So you can ask them what's going on, for it is not us!”

But when Iamaleava did not attend or answered the phone calls from his coaches, the situation took a disappointing turn for Tennessee and his one -off Quarterback.

