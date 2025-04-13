Notre Dame Football: Blue blows out gold, but the game was not about outcome





It was the annual blue gold game for Notre Dame Football, but all eyes were aimed at the green sweaters on the field. The Irish are in the middle of a quarterback competition and fans from all over the country were ready to commit each while they make their own reviews of Steve Angeli, Kenny Minchey and CJ Carr. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MRFAP32E-QM With so many injuries and other players who were kept for precautions, this spring spame did not seem like some of the more recent with a concept. This game was purely offensive versus defense with a scoring system that is complicated enough to be taught by Dr. Hauenstein in the Mathematics department of Notre Dames. Because of all this strangeness, we have a final score of Blue 76 (attack) and Gold 31 (defense). But whatever. It was clear to this reporter that CJ Carr van de Drie Quarterbacks had the best day. Carr was 14-19 for 170 yards with 2 touchdowns and one interception. It was not only the Stat line that was impressive (although the interception really stores it), it was the throws that Carr made on the way. The accuracy and the feeling were exceptional, and there were at least 4 steps so that I was a bit audible for breath because of how beautiful they were. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NeQCHGKSESSES To be honest, I didn't think Angeli and Minchey played a lot worse than Carr. Angeli looked very comfortable within the attack, and if the quarterbacks were protected today, Minchey had several times where he could have caused a lot of damage on the ground. It was nice to see that the first -year recipients such as Elia Burress, Jerome Bettis Jr. And Scap Richardson run around there. Burress and Scrap both caught a touchdown for the Blue Squad. As far as the defense is concerned, Karson Hobbs made a lot of noise today, and I liked it what he did at the back. Notre Ladies Secondary looked really good for most of the day with some large plays by Ben Minich and Luke Talich. It was Minich that Carr chose and Talich had some beautiful goal suits. Despite the score, there were many things to like from the defense with a new defensive coordinator, Chris Ash. But again … This day was really about the QB competition. Notre Dame still has three more exercises before the spring practitioning season ends, so don't expect you to be there for at least another week or two at QB. My biggest collection meal I would also be the softest … Notre Dame can win many games with one of the three signal callers. Today it was Carr that the other two took out, but how much that means for the overall situation is still to be determined.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onefootdown.com/2025/4/12/24407036/notre-dame-football-blue-blows-out-gold-but-the-game-wasnt-about-the-outcome-nd-cj-carr-irish-qb The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos