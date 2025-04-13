Football Spring Game attracts large crowds, offers big games









David Katzenmaier Football

4/12/2025 17:46:00

Boone, NC Autumn of spring, supporters of App State Football are excited to appear at The Rock. The mountain climbers organized a “Battle at the Rock” spring competition on a fresh, sunny Saturday in mid -April, for around 15,000 fans, creating a festive and autumnal atmosphere, because the west side of Kidd Brewer Stadium was set with an impressive crowd of students and visitors to the High Country. With head coach Dowell Loggains And his employees who are preparing for their first season in Boone, the first spring match of the program Since 2014 there was an open scrimmage in 2019 #Appnation gave his first view of the 2025 team in action. “Our fans and students did great,” Loggains said. “They showed up for us. We appreciate what they did today and appreciate that all the recruits are on display what this place is about.” A day that delivered a combination of serious football and fun activities ended with both a “rock hop” celebration when attacking players meet along the brick wall for Miller Hill after a touchdown to close a red zone session that marked the end of the event. During the day, the defense made its share in large plays, including interceptions of Cristian Conyer And Kaleb Neal (After deflecting colleague defensive backs Tyshawn Sanders ). Joseph has fallen Loosen a ball for a mess, and several returners expressed Backfield, including non-contact bags of people like Thomas Davis ” Denigel Cooper And Josiah Wyatt . Attacking App State was successful in the passing game, including JJ Kohl's Touchdown Pass to William Fowles ” Noah Gillon's Long touchdown pass to David Larkins behind the secondary and AJ Swann's Touchdown Pass to Jose Leon . In the red zone session, Larkins fell a touchdown pass from Matthew Wilson while Jaden Barnes And Michael Dipasquale Scored after securing swann throws. “We have a lot to clean up, and there was a lot of good, but there is still a lot of work ahead,” Loggains said. “We are going to have a busy summer with these guys. The good thing for us is that we have a whole training camp to clean that stuff.”

