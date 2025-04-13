Cooley has 3 points, Utah Hockey Club beats stars





Hayton tied it 1-1 at 8:11 when he blanked Mikhail Sergachevs Point at the top of the fold on the Power Play. I've been playing with Hayton for a long time. He is one of the hardest working boys. He does a lot of work away from the ice rink. He is a great player, Utah Vooruit Nick Schmaltz said. What you really need, he can score, he can defend, he can play the Penalty Kill, Power Play, a kind of tool -man, it all makes it so great to see him being rewarded. He had a difficult year or when it was with injury last year, and he submitted the work, and he has been a huge player for us all year round. Smith gave Dallas a 2-1 lead in the second period for 32 seconds with a short-handed goal that started with a Blackwell discharge. It was Smith's first goal of the season. Everyone likes scoring. You don't want to see Bagel on your score sheet there, Smith said. That was really exciting. To see the net actually, it was great. I think the bank was happier than me, so that was cool to see with everyone who gave me all high-fives and tapped me on the head. It is an exciting moment, and I think it's great that the boys are with me. Sean Durzi tied it 2-2 on the Power Play at 1:21 on a point shot that remained from Dallas Voorwaarten Jamie Benn's Stok and over the glove of Vejmelka. Cooley placed Utah at 7:04 for 3-2 on a shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle. Such a team, they push and have stretches. We had a few services in the third where they were all over the way. We competed and kept them inside and were able to manage those waves and balance, said Hayton. That is such a big thing in this competition and learning to win is how you can have balance and calmness in those situations. That is a big thing against these teams. Josh Doan made it 4-2 at 6:06 PM when he found a loose puck in the high slot on a net front clambering on the Power Play. Robertson cut the lead to 4-3 at 6:53 PM, tapped Cross-IJs Pass of Mathew Dumba in a back door.

