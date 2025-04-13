Sports
West -Michigan wins the NCAA di di Men's Ice Hockey Championship 2025
Western Michigan University won the NCAA di di Di Ice Hockey Championship 2025. The Broncos defeated Boston University in the Frozen Four 6-2 of the men's championship match. The full 2025 Di Men's Ice Hockey Championship bracket and schedule can be found below.
The tournament contained 16 teams, all of whom compete for a national title in a tournament with one elimination. Regional game took place from 27-30 March on four predetermined sites, where each site organized four teams that compete for a chance to continue. The frozen four was played in St. Louis, Mo.
2025 Di Men's Ice Hockey Championship Bracket
Below you will find the hockey tournament of 2025 Di:
Click or tap here for the interactive bracket | Printing bracket
2025 Di Men's Ice Hockey Championship schedule (Always et)
- Men's Frozen Four National Championship | April 12
- First round
- Second round
- Gentlemen frozen four semi -final
2025 Di Men's Ice Hockey Championship History
Denver is the reigning champion because they defeated the Boston College in the 2024 championship. Below is every Di Men's Ice Hockey champion and second of the last decade:
|Year
|Champion
|Coach
|Score
|Second place
|Host of site
|2024
|Denver (32-9-3)
|David Carle
|2-0
|Boston College
|St. Paul, mine.
|2023
|Quinnipiac (34-4-3)
|Randpknold
|3-2 (OT)
|Minnesota
|Tampa, Fla.
|2022
|Denver (31-9-1)
|David Carle
|5-1
|Minnesota State
|Boston
|2021
|Massachusetts (20-5-4)
|Greg Carvel
|5-0
|St. Cloud State
|Pittsburgh
|2020
|Canceled from COVID-19
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Minnesota Duluth (29-11-2)
|Scott Sandelin
|3-0
|Massachusetts
|Buffalo, NY
|2018
|Minnesota Duluth (25-16-3)
|Scott Sandelin
|2-1
|Our Lady
|St. Paul, mine.
|2017
|Denver (33-7-4)
|Jim Montgomery
|3-2
|Minnesota Duluth
|Chicago
|2016
|North Dakota (34-6-4)
|Brad Berry
|5-1
|Quinnipiac
|Tampa
|2015
|Providence (26-13-2)
|Nate Leals
|4-3
|Boston University
|Boston
|2014
|Union (NY) (32-6-4)
|Rick Bennett
|7-4
|Minnesota
|Philadelphia
|2013
|Yale (22-12-3)
|Keith Allaine
|4-0
|Quinnipiac
|Pittsburgh
|2012
|Boston College (33-10-1)
|Jerry York
|4-1
|Giant state
|Tampa, Fla.
|2011
|Minnesota Duluth (26-10-6)
|Scott Sandelin
|3-2 (OT)
|Michigan
|St. Paul, mine.
|2010
|Boston College (29-10-3)
|Jerry York
|5-0
|Wisconsin
|Detroit
|2009
|Boston University (35-6-4)
|Jack Parker
|4-3 (OT)
|Miami (Ohio)
|Washington DC
|2008
|Boston College (25-11-8)
|Jerry York
|4-1
|Our Lady
|Denver
|2007
|Michigan State (26-13-3)
|Rick Comley
|3-1
|Boston College
|St. Louis
|2006
|Wisconsin (30-10-3)
|Mike Eaves
|2-1
|Boston College
|Milwaukee
|2005
|Denver (32-9-2)
|George Gwozdecky
|4-1
|North Dakota
|Columbus, Ohio
Ticket information is available here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/icehockey-men/article/2025-04-12/western-michigan-wins-2025-ncaa-di-mens-ice-hockey-championship
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
