Manika, Sreeja in Action-Schedule, where to watch





Top Indian Women Paddlers Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula will represent the country on the 43rd ITTF Singles World Cup from tomorrow in Macao, China. The tournament is planned from 14 to 20 April and will not contain Indian male paddlers because they did not come for the event for the third consecutive edition. In the previous edition of the tournament, Manika and Sreeja were the only Indian paddlers, and both were eliminated in the group phase. Story continues under this advertisement Before the 2025 edition, Manika is placed in group 16 next to Bruna Takahashi of Brazil and Maylis Giret from New -Caledonia, while Sreeja is placed in group 9 next to Bernadette Szocs by Romania and Constantina Psihogios of Australia. Manika at 30 arranged in the world, will come across Bruna in a virtual knockout of the group and is expected to win against Giret. Similarly, Sreeja is expected to get the upper hand from Constantina, but it will be confronted with heavy competition against Berandette. Format of ITTF Singles World Cup 2025 The tournament is played in a group and knock -out format. Both men's and women's events each have 48 players. The players are divided into 16 groups of three players each in the first phase of the competition. Each group match has four games with possible results with 4-0, 3-1 or 2-2. The group winners will continue to the knockout phase. In the knockout phase, the tournament starts from the round of 16 and has the best matches. Story continues under this advertisement Schedule of ITTF Singles World Cup 2025 April 14 – Group stage Round 1 April 15 – Group stage Round 2 April 16 – Group stage Round 3 April 17 – Tour of 16 April 18 Quarte finals April 19-and-half final April 20 – Final Where to look at the TT Singles World Cup There is no official TV broadcast for the tournament, but all the action of the ITTF World Cup from 2025 will be streamed live on the ITTF World YouTube channel.

