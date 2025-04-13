



Here are African representatives for the prestigious global tournament in Macao, China. For the first time in the ITTF World Cup history, Africa presents a contingent of seven players, with four men and three women, with Egypt in charge. Nigeria, Benin Republic and Cameroon will also be represented during this prestigious global tournament in Macao, China, from 14 to 20 April. Here are the players who represent Africa on the ITTF World Cup 2025: Men's team Quadri Aruna (NGR): Quadri Aruna, one of the most influential table tennis star in Africa, is known for its unique style and impressive international results. He is the first African player to be in the top 10 worldwide and reaches the ITTF World Cup quarte finals. The 36-year-old goes to the World Cup hoping to surpass his quarterfinals 2014.

Nigeria's best table tennis player Quadri Aruna



Omar Assar (one): Omar Assar is a pride of Egypt and has consistently delivered excellent versions, especially in Africa. The 33-year-old reached his highest world ranking from 16th in March 2016 and was an important player for Egypt in numerous international tournaments. Assar is a double Olympic quarter finalist and wants to make Africa proud in China.

Egypt's Omar Assar



Mohamed el-Beiali (one): El-Beiali will appear on the World Cup in 2024 at the World Cup, after his vice-champion finish on the Africa Cup 2024 in Kigali, Rwanda. Ylane Batix (CMR): At only 19, Ylane Batix surprised everyone on the ITTF Africa Cup 2025 with his exceptional performance, which led to the elimination of top seeds and securing his place as the first male player in Cameroon who participated in the World Cup. Dame team Hana Goda (one): Seventeen -year -old Hana Goda has settled as the best female player in Africa and won countless continental titles. If the first African to be number one worldwide is arranged in every age category, Goda will appear her second world cup in Macao.

Hana Good van Egypt



Dina Meshref (one): The most decorated table tennis player in Africa, Dina Meshref, has won more titles than any other player of the continent. The nine times Africa Cup champion will appear her ninth world cup since her debut in 2012. Mariam Alhodaby (one): Mariam Alhodaby, a former African champion, quickly receives recognition for her performances. The 24-year-old will appear her second world cup in Macao, with her growing promise.

