Another heartache – Cricket Ireland





Lahore, Pakistan: Three close losses in three games will wonder where things went wrong in the ICC World Cup qualifications of the ICC Womens Cricket. After they would look like they would win their first game of the tournament for a large part of the game, Ireland was left to Rue again, the opportunities dropped when Bangladesh returned from 95-5 to chase 235 with more than one to save. For the first time in the tournament, Ireland batters have applied everywhere and would have been happy at the end of the PowerPlay at 40-1. Sarah Forbes (4) was the only batter at that time, unhappy called at the end of the non-triker. Captain Gaby Lewis (24) and Amy Hunter (33) were the following, but the fourth wicket partnership of 72 between Orla Prendergast (41) and Laura Delany (63) set up the team to set an imposing target. Once the two were gone, Ireland was unable to accelerate in the last 10 overs and eventually reached a defensible 235-8. A good start is half of the work and Ireland got the best start with early Wickets from Prendergast (2-14) who took a wicket in the first and fifth overs to see Bangladesh only 3-2 after five in the pursuit. The second Wicket was a beautiful catch by Cara Murray who saw the leg spinner diving into her left and kept a screamer. The rebuilding for Bangladesh, as it does so often, came from their captain, Nigar Sultana Joty (51), but when she was judged behind the bowling of Jane Maguire (1-43) with the score at 94-5, Ireland were very at the top. Enter Allrounder Ritu Moni. The Middle Order seizure chose the perfect time to raise its first international century, because it handed its 67 of only 61 deliveries Ireland a third consecutive defeat. It was a game that Ireland could have had and should have won, but the chance to fall meant that Bangladesh was offered a lifeline that they took properly when Moni had the fourth ball of the penultimate for six. It was the only maximum of a game that you kept in your chair from start to finish. A implementation in which many positives were seen for Ed Joyces were seen, eventually ended up in a heartache again. The next match in Ireland is against Thailand on Tuesday on the earlier starting time of 5.30 am Irish times.

