Matt Rhule Issues Transfer Portal Advies to Nebraska Team, College Football Players
Another round of the transfer portal is about to start.
The Spring Transfer Portal window runs from 16-25 April. Since the end of the 2024 season, more than 2,100 FBS fair players have entered the Portal.
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule spoke for a few minutes about the transfer portal during his availability of the Spring Practice Media Saturday.
“Players sometimes make a mistake in the portal looking for an improved situation,” said Rhule. “Unless you are not going to play somewhere, or if you are not in the 105, you should definitely find somewhere.”
Rhule said he wants players to “make the right decision based on the right information.”
“Don't come to me later and say,” Well, they told me this, but they'll do that in the end, “Rhule said.” If you have been here and we have always told you the truth as the best that we know, then if we tell you, “Hey, this is where we see you,” then you would probably have to listen to someone outside. Everyone outside always has something better for you. Make sure you listen to the right information and then do it in the right way. “
Rhule's message went beyond addressing the Huskers and was everywhere for university football players.
“I think too many external people – parents, coaches – we always try to find a better situation. If you are really an NFL player, or you are really a great player, you will make your situation good enough by just getting better,” Rhule said. “If you are going to listen to another university coach, you tell:” Hey, you're the starter, “don't call me afterwards and say,” Well, I wasn't the starter. “
Regarding his own team, Rhule said that those discussions are now comparable to what has been done for the last portal window.
“We told everyone in December, because that was what I thought was honest:” Hey, if we were doing the 105 at the moment, you would be in the 105, you would be out of 105, you would compete for the 105, “said Rhule. “We try to do that to be honest. We have been trying to be transparent since day one.”
Rhule believes that Nebraska has the best opportunities for players who want to develop and improve during their time at the university.
“If you stay in this place, and you stay in this weight space, this training facility, this training table for four years, you will probably be developed,” Rhule said. “Having a better situation because you have the chance to go faster, but you don't get the same training and so, it's not that logical for me.
“If you are in a place like this, you really have to leave alone if you never get to the field and you want to play.”
Bryant, the son of Rhule, is a first -year student at the University of Nebraska. Rhule said that if his son was not happy, he and his wife would help him find a place where he would be. The same rule applies to players in the team.
“If someone is not happy here, I want them to leave,” said Rhule. “Just don't go away, because someone says, hey, I can give you a few dollars or a few more or a few more than.” I think a lot the boys who leave, they don't discover everything that is true. “
Rhule is hopeful that House Settlement eventually contains a grandfather clause to have roasted earlier players in the team.
“I was early in Big Ten -meetings where I was an important in favor of coming in people. Even if you went 120, 115, 110, 105. I know that some other conferences were worried about that,” said Rhule.
Rhule noted that he was “satisfied” with some of the boys who went further and found stains, although he hated to see them go. He called Mason Jones on Lindenwood and Ryker Evans and Dae'Vonn Hall in Unk.
“I want the boys to be somewhere, at school, play football, happy,” said Rhule.
You can view the full availability of Rhule below.
