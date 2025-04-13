Score card

Dom Bess completed an excellent Nightwatchmans 107 during the morning session of a third day against Worcestershire, who ended with Yorkshire and claimed a record-breaking 504-run victory in Headingley-De Highest victory ever by a runmarge in the history of the Rothesay County Championship.

Bess helped Yorkshire to set their visitors 610 to win about half an hour in the afternoon, declaring their second innings at 315-4.

This 115-ball effort was Besss Maiden Career Century in the championship and only the second of his first-class career. The first – also 107 – came for the MCC in the early 2018 Champion County Clash with Essex in Barbados in the early 2018.

Worcestershire got at least 163 overs to survive for a draw, and they were extended within 38 and lost their last eight wickets for 33. George Hill claimed an excellent 4-23 of 7.1 overs.

Besss Brilliant Day was raised in the second half of the afternoon when he took a stunning dive catch when covering Jordan Thompson in his first to cross over when the score slid to 42-2.

Jack White impressed the ball again and claimed two wickets, just like Thompson. Adam Lyth and Ben coad also hit each.

No matter how impressive Bess was, Run scoring was not the most difficult tasks, with Worcestershires bowlers who flags and, for large parts, all their outfielders on the border edge.

Yorkshire started the day at 61-1 in their second innings, leading with 294.

Bess came to the fold at the fall of the first Wicket late on day two, and he shared in stands of 77 for the second Wicket with James Wharton and 100 for the third with Dawid Malan, who did not make 76 from 64 balls with two sixes.

In the morning Lyth was caught and bent by Ben Allison for 35 and Wharton caught the deep midwicket for Matthew Waite for 26.

Bess reached his first Ton of 115 balls shortly before lunch, but he fell two balls later when he bowed through Jake Libbys part-time off-spin when the score dropped to 243-3, a Yorkshire lead of 537.

It was expected that the hosts would explain during lunch, but they chose to rub for a short period in the wound in the wound when Jonny Bairstow participates in a Quick-Fire 44 out of 26 balls, including a trio of sixes.

But this was Besss Day.

The 27-year-old will play his 102nd first-class competition this weekend and he had only scored one first-class century earlier.

Yorkshire then went to work with the ball and offered to seal their first victory of the season in the second attempt.

Hill, Thompson and Lyth all extended to the tea, where Worcestershire reached in one mighty hole at 72-3 in 25 overs.

Hill caught libby lbw in the 12th before Thompson, in his first, the other opener, Gareth Roderick, forced to drive to Bess in the 15th when covered.

Going to the right it was just a stunning catch. Certainly one before the end of the season emphasizes Reel.

Given Besss Fine Day, it was somewhat a surprise that he did not take the third Wicket to fall when he was introduced into the attack shortly before the tea break.

Instead, it went to Yorkshires other off-spin option, their part-timer Lyth, who bowed Ethan Brookes through the gate three balls for the tea break-72-3 in the 25th.

Then the evening quickly got better because there were three more wickets in the sessions that opened seven overs, the pears slide to 90-6 after 32.

Adam Hose tried to leave the new Balaner White alone and lost his off-stub. Kashif Ali, at 22, also tried to go alone against the same bowler and was lbw.

Ben coad Waite caught behind the leg in sandwiched in between.

Then things happened very quickly when Hill struck again to remove wounded Brett Doliveira and Allison, and Thompson got Tom Taylor. Doliveira and Taylor were caught on the first slip and Allison Bowerde.

Hill then wrapped things by having Jacob Duffy caught.