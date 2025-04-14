



Linz AG Froschberg achieved their Twelfth Austrian cup title with a heavily fought 3: 2 victory at Gartenstadt Tulln in the final, although the journey was more difficult than expected. Tullns Liu Yuan shining against Britt Eerland and Ivana Malobabic. However, Linz AG Froschberg scored points through Malobabic, Andrea Pavlovic and Eerland. In the men's final, hosts will be confronted with Panaceo Stockerau. The opening match set the tone: Liu Yuan took a 1-0 lead against Linzs Top Star Eerland, missed five (!) Set points in the second game, lost 14:16, but the Focus is the Focus to win 3: 1 and deliver an early surprise. It was also a surprise for me. I was very lucky in the third set, said the Austrian national champion modest. Eerland noticed, I was under pressure and Yuan capitalized about that. Malobabic (3: 1 against Nicole Galitschitsch) and the newly crowned Croatian champion Pavlovic (Walkover against Heike Miller) gave Linz a 2: 1 lead. Liu then delivered a brilliant achievements, which aimed beyond Malobabic 3: 2 to level the score on 2: 2. But Eerland insured the last match with a Clear 3: 0 victory over Galitschitsch, giving Linz the 3: 2 general victory and completed a dozen cup triumphs. Linz AG Froschberg now wants to seal the double with a Bundesliga -final victory against Kufstein on April 22. Linz AG President Gnther Renner, after lifting the new Austrian cup trophy, said: We know that Liu Yuan can play very well. It is all the unfortunate that Tulln did not compete with a full team. A walkover in a last, live broadcast on TV is not a good promotion. We must consider the consequences for the future. Austria Cup final 4 in Baden Results Ladies' finale Linz AG Froschberg Gartenstadt Tulln 3: 2 Britt Eerland Liu 1: 3

Ivana Malobabic Nicole Galitschitsch 3: 1

Andrea Pavlovic Heike Miller 3: 0 WO

Ivana Liu Liu 2: 3

Britt Eerland Nicole Galitschitsch 3: 0 Men's final (Sunday in Baden) Badener AC Panaceo Stockerau 2: 3 Eric Praise David Serdaroglu 3: 0

Snowhit Suravajj'juary Khalid 3: 2 (decision maker 11: 5)

Dastan Kenzhigulov Aidos Kenzhigulov 1: 3

Eric Glod Khalid Assar 0: 3

Snowhit Suravajjjula David Serdomoglu 0: 3 Womens Semifinals (Saturday in Baden) Linz AG Froschberg Olympic Vienna 3: 0 Britt Erland Saad Outside 3: 1

Ivana Malobabic Youssra Helmy 3: 0

The Pethal Pargra and takeover of the Governor 3: 1 Garden City Tulln Indigo Graz 3: 0 Liu Yuan Larissa Katharina Regner 3: 0

Nicole Galitschitsch Chiu-Ying 3: 1

Heike Miller where 3-0 Men's semi -finals (Saturday in Baden) Panaceo Stockerau Sparkasse Salzburg 3: 0 Khalid Assar Tomas Sanchi 3: 1 Aidos Kenzhigulov Husein Salimov 3: 0

Tarek Al Smahoury WO 3: 0

Badener AC SPG Linz 3: 0

Eric Glod Liu Zhenlong 3: 1

Snowhit Suravajjjula Amalraj Anthony Arphaaraj 3: 2

Destan Kenzhigulov Tobias Tischberger 3: 1 Austrian Cup Champions History Gentlemen 2012 SVS Lower Austria 2013 SVS Lower Austria 2014 Weinviertel LOWER Austria 2015 Weinviertel LOWER Austria 2016 SG Stockerau 2017 KSV Hiway Grill Kapfenberg 2018 SPG Walter Wels 2019 SG Stockerau 2020 SPG Walter Wels 2021/22 Solexconsult TTC Wiener Neustadt 2023 Solexconsult TTC Wiener Neustadt 2024 Solexconsult TTC Wiener Neustadt 2025 Panaceo Stockerau Women 2012 Linz AG Froschberg 2013 Linz AG Froschberg 2014 Linz AG Froschberg 2015 Linz AG Froschberg 2016 TTC Carinthiawinds Villach 2017 Linz AG Froschberg 2018 Linz AG Froschberg 2019 Linz AG Froschberg 2020 Linz AG Froschberg 2021/22 Linz AG Froschberg 2023 Linz AG Froschberg 2024 Linz AG Froschberg 2025 Linz AG Froschberg

