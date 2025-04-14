



Tony Vitello led Tennessee to an important weekend series victory over Ole Miss on Sunday, giving a coupling 9th inning home run to survive the rebels in a 10-8 rubber match. The Vols 2 of the 3 games in Oxford gave that victory, and the subject of the transfer portal then ended up. In fact, a few former Ole Miss stars were the key to Tennessee. Staff Ace, Southpaw Liam Doyle, threw last season for Ole Miss, and first Honkman Andrew Fischer, who had 4 hits, 4 points scored and a home run in the series, was a season ago on Ole Miss's Roster. Asked for Fischer and some drama in his return to Oxford, Vitello admitted that the Infielder is “really comfortable in his own skin”, and that is something that people can rub in the wrong way if he is not on your side: “Now he is on the other hand, I would be like she. I didn't like him last year, actually,” Fischer said about the reception at Ole Miss. “Maybe someone is dropped – sometimes you want to say things in the dugout and hope it doesn't get there, but he is so comfortable in his own skin, it is worse if he is not on your side …” Regarding the screams that occurred, Vitello admitted that he gets it for former players who return to their old schools, but also described it as “the world in which we live” nowadays, pointing to transfers who also played a role for Ole Miss this season. Then Vitello dropped his short view of the Nico Iamaleava -Saga with fast advice for full football fans. “I am getting screaming. You can say that people really love Liam, they really enjoyed seeing him competing. Their most dangerous man was in Kentucky last year last year. We can also continue with our history. I don't like it, it is part of the deal, and everything I want every year when we want to get to our place, is a couple who are shown at our place. “And if they don't, that's fine. That's just the world in which we live, and if you are a full Football fan, watch the movie” Friday. “ Although Vitello has not granted it, 'Friday' is often quoted because of the 'Bye Felicia' moment. It is clear that no love has been lost between Vitello and Iamaleava, and for a good reason after the way things took place for Josh Heupel and the football program. ((H/T 247 Sport)) Paul Harvey lives in Atlanta and covers sec -football.

