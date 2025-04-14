



By Yoo Jee-Ho Seoul, April 14 (Yonhap)-The South Korean Olympic chef Ryu Seung-Min was accused on Monday of violating rules with regard to financial incentives, while serving as head of the national tables of tennis stock organ. The Korea Sport Ethics Center, under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism, has announced that the discipline will demand on two current and former managers of a National Sports Federation for Professional Malpraktijk, and on four other people, including the head of that organization, for professional negligence and rules. Although the ethical center has not identified the organization in question, it is confirmed as the Korea Table Tennis Association (KTTA), where Ryu, who served as KTTA chef from 2019 to 2024, is one of the four in the last group. Korean Sport & Olympic Committee President Ryu Seung-Min speaks during his inauguration ceremony in Grand Hyatt Hotel in Seoul, in this file photo from March 27, 2025. (Yonhap) Ryu was chosen in January of this year as president of the Korean Sports & Olympic Committee (KSOC). The KSOC will now assess the requirement of the ethical center to punish his own leader and an official said that the question from the Ethics Center remains a possibility. According to the Ethics Center, the two managers spent or received money after securing sponsor offers, although the KTTA rules of executives do not arrange financial rewards. During his KSOC election campaign, Ryu was accused by his rival candidates of receiving stimuli for winning sponsor sizes. Ryu denied that he had not received any money for securing deals worth 2.85 billion (US $ 2.01 million) and that the KTTA had become clean in annual financial audits by the KSOC. Although Ryu himself has not received any monetary stimuli, he can still be held responsible for the illegal rewards that were paid on his watch as KTTA president. Ryu said that he would fully accept the decision of the ethical center, but defended the practice of the KTTA to publish cash rewards for securing sponsorship. Ryu explained that incentives were introduced to encourage “aggressive marketing activities” for the KTTA, which often struggled financially with table tennis that was not a major sport in the country. “I regret that I have not carefully viewed rules, even if decisions have been made for the well -being of the sport,” said Ryu. Separately, the center also noted that the KTTA replaced a player in the 2021 Olympic team without going through a good process. According to the center, a KTTA officer first made a plea for one player for the national team, but when Ryu pointed out that another player had a better track record that led the change. The center said that the KTTA should have called for a meeting of the Competition Committee to revise the proposed schedule change. [email protected]

(END)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.yna.co.kr/view/AEN20250414006900315 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos