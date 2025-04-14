Private plane crash in New York kills ex-college football player Karenna Groff and Family | American news





A former top football player died together with members of her family in a private plane accident in the state of New York. The twin-engine Mitsubishi MU-2B went shortly after noon on Saturday in a muddy field in Copake, near the border with Massachusetts, killing all six people on board. Among the victims were Karenna Groff, a former MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) football player, who was named the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) Woman of the Year from 2022. Her neuroscientifice responsible, Dr. Michael Groff, her mother, Dr. Joy Saini, a urogynecologist, and her brother, Jared Groff, who worked as a paralegal, were also killed. Image:

Former university football player Karenna Groff. File PIC: AP



Karenna Groff's boyfriend, James Santoro, and the partner of Jared Groff, Alexia Couyutas Duarte, died too. The father of Mr Santoro, John Santoro, said: “The 25 years we had with James were the best years of our lives … And the joy and love he brought us will be enough to go for a lifetime.” He described Karenna Groff and her relatives as “a great family”. “The world lost many very good people who would do a lot for the world if they had the chance. We all destroyed personally,” he added. Read more from Sky News:

Governor flees with family as a home 'set on fire'

Brother brings tribute to family killed in helicopter crash They boarded Michael Groff's private plane in Westchester County Airport in White Plains, a suburb of New York CityOn Saturday morning to fly to Columbia County Airport. But the plane crashed to the south for about 10 miles and remained “compressed, nodded and embedded in the site,” said National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) officially Todd Inman. Shortly before the plane came down, the pilot had consulted the air traffic controller on Columbia County Airport to say that he had missed the first approach and asked for a new approach plan, he said. Researchers obtained video from the last seconds of the flight, which “seems to show that the aircraft was intact and crashed into the ground with a high degree of descent,” he added. A full accident report can take between 12 and 24 months to complete. It comes days after a family of five Spanish tourists, including three children, were killed in one helicopter crash In the Hudson River on Thursday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/private-plane-crash-in-new-york-kills-ex-college-football-star-karenna-groff-and-family-13348627 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos