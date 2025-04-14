Sports
Notre Dame predicts that he would beat Michigan football for Lineman with top instances
The Michigan Wolverines have received a number of recruits on campus in recent weeks, but the Wolverines have not yet been able to close it. Michigan just has Three obligations In his recruitment class from 2026, and it seems that the corn and blue are about to lose a top in-state offensive lineman.
Allen Trieu of 247Sports posted one Prediction of crystal balls In favor of the Notre Dame Landing Offensive Lineman Gregory Patrick. The Portage (MI) Portage Northern Prospect has had a lot of interest in Michigan, but it seems that he could be to South Bend. The At 3 rpm The Irish also have a chance of 84.4% to land Patrick.
Patrick is not only a player in the state, but he is one of the best rulers in the country. According to the composite, the four -star perspective is the 174th player in the country and the No. 16 Interior Linemen in the cycle.
Patrick is currently planned four official visits. He will visit Penn State (May 30), Michigan State (6 June), Notre Dame (13 June) and Michigan (June 20). If he does not make a decision for his officer in Michigan, the Wolverines could make a big move to come again for his recruitment.
The Wolverines have an attacking lineman that has been committed so far, and that is native Georgia Beer McWorter.
