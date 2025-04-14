La Jonzacaise Malis Giret under the best world Macao





LHe Sports Course by Maÿlis Giret, 33, born in Jonzac and Today classified 186th global playerIs atypical to say the least. A big hope on table tennis in adolescence, she stopped fifteen years before she resumed in 2022 and qualified for the World Cup that starts this Monday in China! “I started table tennis in primary school in Montendre with coach Roland Berbudeau, who let students discover this sport. He immediately felt that I had facilities and offered to practice in the club in Jonzac,” says the young woman. Maballis Giret quickly shows natural capacities. She quickly reaches a very good level and won several competitions that lead her at the gates of Insep in Paris. But despite a promising future, she decides to stop. “For personal reasons … and then I came to working, in a sector with children where the days and hours were not compatible with training.” “ Always the same racket It was fifteen years later, who settled in New Caledonia, that her passion will remember her. She comes closer to the local club, Olympique de Nouméa table tennis, and stands out for her old racket: “That of my adolescence, which no longer meets the standards, but who has never left me and which I always take in my luggage, in case …”, she laughs. She plays a few games, “to help”, and comes into play. “It was an opportunity. I had no time. I have no children yet and I practice a new job in real estate that leaves me more time. She trains seriously. On his side, his new coach and husband, Jérémy Dey. The couple has to do with the means experienced in the difficult political context and in a short time in Austalia. “If I earn at least one set for these professional players, I would be very happy” “It is exceptional! She will be the first athlete in table tennis that represents New Caledonia in the World Cup. It has never happened! And it is not the fruit of chance, it is the result of his work and his talent,” Jérémy Dey specifies, also qualified as a double-Caledonic colors. “A great experience” MAÿlis Giret is therefore one of the 48 women who are qualified for this competition where the best rings in the world will compete, including the French Félix Lebrun. “I have prepared myself as I can, but I don't have too much illusion. If I earn at least one set for these professional players who train eight hours a day, I would be very happy. It will be a great experience. I never thought I had reached this level”. Collection of MG An experience that also has a prize, ringing and stumbling, with in particular more than 4,500 euros only spent on airline tickets and hotel evenings. The young sportsman is looking for partners because the costs to participate in these big competitions remain at its expense. She has made different links on social networks and An online catIn particular the support of his sister modesty Giret.

