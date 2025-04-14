Sports
LSU Football Star, NFL Draft hopeful Kyren Lacy Dead on 24
Former LSU football star and 2025 NFL Draft Hopeful Kyren Lacy died at the age of 24, the school and his family confirmed.
The cause of death is considered a suicide, According to WBRZ.
Were sad to learn from the tragic death of the former LSU football student athlete Kyren Lacy, the school said in a statement.
LSU added: our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches affected by his death.
Lacy started his university football career in Louisiana and played two seasons for the Ragin Cajuns before switching to LSU, where he played his last three years.
Last season, Lacy 58 fits for 866 Yards and scored nine touchdowns with an average of 14.9 yards per reception.
He ended his collegial career with 162 receptions for 2,360 Yards and 26 touchdowns.
Lacy was involved in a car accident In December this led to accusations of negligent murder, crime hit-and-run and reckless driving.
The wreck resulted in the death of one person and injured two others. Authorities claimed that Lacy may have caused the accident before he fled the stage.
Lacy collaborated with the police and was released on bail after placing a bond of $ 151,000.
WAFB reported that a large jury would start in the case on Monday with hearing evidence.
