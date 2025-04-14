For the second consecutive year, Japan has booked a place in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

The Global Women's Tennis National Team Competition has now been reduced to eight teams for the final, in which Japan at reigning champion Italy, Host China, Great -Britain, Kazakhstan, Spain, Ukraine and the United States.

On Sunday, April 13, Japan Canada defeated 2-1 in their high-pressure group A-equal game at Ariake Colosseum in Tokyo. In the double decision-maker, Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama placed a 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 decision about Kayla Cross and Rebecca Marino to win the victory.

Ena Shibahara (right) plays a shot as a double partner Shuko Aoyama Alert remains. (Kyodo)

Earlier Sunday, Japan Shame Prevailed 6-3, 6-3 above Marina Stakusic to even the draw.

“I am very happy that I was able to win the game and play my own game,” World No 60 Uchijima told reporters after the game.

Canada took a 1-0 lead after the first singles match of the day. Victoria Mboko was Shibahara 6-4, 6-7 (8-10), 7-5.

Moyuka Uchijima in action against the Marina Stakusic of Canada in a singles match. (Kyung Hoon Kim/Reuters)

That explained the pressure on Uchijima, but she kept Japan's hope alive by winning in straight sets.

Excitement for Team Japan

Looking ahead to September, Captain Ai Sugiyama from Japan expressed, expressed excitement.

“This is not the end,” she said, according to the Billie Jean King Cup website. “We are really looking forward to going to Shenzhen.”

Sugiyama praised her team for overcoming Canada.

“It feels great,” Sugiyama told reporters. “The first game [didn’t go] Our way. In the second game, Moyuka played really great, and then the doubles could go in all directions and fought for every point. We came through and it was an incredible day. “

Japan wiped Romania in Anther Group A -similar game on Saturday.

Japanese Captain Ai Sugiyama (Kyung Hoon Kim/Reuters)

Billie Jean King Cup Info

The BJK Cup Finals 2025 were set on September 16-21 in Shenzhen, China.

Japan made his debut in the 1964 tournament, when it was known as the Federation Cup. It was launched the previous year.

The Federation Cup was renamed the Fed Cup in 1995 and then became the Billie Jean King Cup in 2020 in honor of the legendary American player.

In 2024, Japan lost in the quarterfinals of Italy. Japan had his best results in the 1996 tournament and went on to the semi -final.

Hideki Matsuyama Putts on the 17th Green in the fourth round of the Masters on April 13 in Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. (Kyodo)

Golf

Matsuyama ends in 21st place at the Masters

After having received a 79-over 79 in the third round of the Masters, Hideki Matsuyama bounced back with his best 18-hole effort of the tournament on Sunday 13 April. He shot a 6-under 72, including seven Birdies, in the final round and finished bound for 21st on 2-under 286 in August, Georgia.

“I wanted to make up for what I shot yesterday, but I missed a par putt on the par 4-18th, so it was a frustrating end of the day,” Matsuyama was quoted by saying Nikkan Sports.

The Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland defeated the Justin Rose of England on the first hole of a sudden death play-off after both golfers were bound for the leadership at 11 under 277 when the fourth round concluded. As a result, McIlroy became the first man since Tiger Woods in 2000 to complete the career Grand Slam.

Honoka Hashimoto competes in the WTT Gemededer series Taiyuan Women's Singles Final on April 13 in Taiyuan, China. (World Table Tennis)

Table tennis

Hashimoto, Matsushima Claim WTT Contender Series -titles in China

Honoka Hashimoto Defeated the Chinese opponent Yuling Zhu 11-8, 11-5, 11-8, 11-5 in the final of the ladies singles on the World Table Tennis Contender Series Tournament in Taiyuan, China, Sunday.

Hashimoto, 26, closed the title-clinching victory in 38 minutes.

Sora Matsushima in Action during the WTT Gedipeder Series Taiyuan Men's Singles final on April 13 (World table tennis)

Also on Sunday, Japanese teenager Sora Matsushima Encrypted in the final of Messrs Singles in Taiyuan. He conquered the top-set Jaehyun one of South Korea in their seven-game collision (11-9, 8-11, 11-4, 8-11, 11-8, 5-11, 11-10).

With a determined attempt against An, 17-year-old Matsushima earned his first title of the Competer series.

The competition series is the bottom layer of the WTT organization structure.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura Dribbelt, while Dallas Mavericks Forward Caleb Martin defends in action in the third quarter in Fedexforum on 13 April in Memphis, Tennessee. (Petre Thomas/Imagn Images/Via Reuters)

Advertisement



Basketball

Kawamura from Grizzlies Pours 12 points in the season finale

Memphis Grizzlies Point Guard Yuki Kawamura scored an NBA career-high 12 points in a 132-97 victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks in the regular season finale of the teams on Sunday 13 April.

Kawamura also took five rebounds and handed out five assists while playing a season -high 28 minutes. His previous career height was 10 points in 11 minutes against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 29, 2024.

Memphis (48-34) closed the regular season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies went on to the NBA Play-in Tournament And will be confronted on Tuesday in San Francisco with the Golden State Warriors (48-34), the no. 7 Seed, on Tuesday in San Francisco.

Kawamura have capitalized on an elevated playing time, with various Grizzlies tribal guests who got the day off.

The 23-year-old Kawamura had an average of 1.1 points, 0.7 assists and 3.1 minutes in 21 NBA matches this season. On a two-way contract with the Grizzlies, the former Yokohama B.Corsairs star also appeared in 24 games for the Memphis Hustle of the NBA G League, with 12.4 points and 7.8 assists per match.

Did you know that?

Sunrockers Shibuya guard Leo Vendrame became the second player in the history of B.League who appeared in 500 games. The 31-year-old basketball player reached the milestone against the host Chiba Jets on Sunday 13 April.

Advertisement



RELATED:

Author: Ed Odeven

Find etc. Japan ahead's dedicated website, To play sports. Follow His [Japan Sports Notebook] on Sunday, [Odds and Evens] During the week, and x (formerly Twitter) Edven.