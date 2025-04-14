Latest about Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Improvements for Ole Miss Football





Oxford Ole Miss Football fans make their voices heard. They are curious about possible renovations to the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Athletic director Keith Carter took questions from fans during Meet The Rebels Day on Saturday in the Manning Center. Carter was asked what Ole Miss is planning to plan improvements in the football stadium. “We don't have anything official in the books right now,” said Carter. “But we realize that our stadium is something we should start to pay attention to. We love when it sits there and we have 67,000 (fans) and the light show and such. It is starting to be dated in certain areas.” Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, as it is now known, was initially built in three years of 1939-41. It has received several large upgrades in the course of the decades, including LED lighting, a natural grass surface and a considerable expansion in 2016. Carter said that the changing landscape of university athletics has forced a break for some major projects. Soon that break could pick up. “We have put a lot of our facilities, the larger items, while we find out that NIL and the income share and such,” Carter said. “We will probably have to dive back into the stadium within the next 12 months.” The rebels have been very successful since the hiring of coach Lane Kiffin in 2020. Ole Miss has won at least 10 games in three of the four full seasons that Kiffin has coached. The rebels had only won seven times 10 games in program history before Kiffin hires in Ole Miss can become creative in financing improvements. Carter said that cooperation with private investors, who would receive any return for their investments, is an Avenue Ole Miss, is investigating. CARAVAN: Ole Miss reveals Grove Collective Caravan scheme “No private equity, where they take over your department a bit, but there is a lot of money on the sidelines outside,” Carter said. “Investors who want to come in and help. They would return. The use of the money from other people to help us build projects is something we are going to look at. We understand that the stadium will be a large part of that.” Sam Hutchens treats Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. E -Mail him at [email protected] or reach it on X on @Sam_Hutchens_

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clarionledger.com/story/sports/college/ole-miss/2025/04/12/ole-miss-football-stadium-vaught-hemingway-keith-carter-lane-kiffin/82893428007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos