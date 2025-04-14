Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6 Players Auction: Format, schedule





Ultimate Table Tennis has decided to leave the design process and will organize an auction in the history of the competition for the sixth season for the first time.

The eight teams of the League-Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi, Goa Challengers, Jaipur Patriots, U Mumba TT, Pune Jaguars and Kolkata Thunder Blaasers will participate in a total of 56 players who go under the hammer.

The auction pool has large foreign names such as world number 13 Bernadette Szocs, Olympian Aruna Quadri and Alvaro Robles, Chinese Paddler fan Siqi, while Manika Batra and Hardet Desai will lead the Indian players in the swimming pool. Story continues under this advertisement Among the 56 players in the auction pool, young people are DIYA Chitale and Yashaswini Gordade India's best ranked ladies singles players-Teenage Sensation Syndrela Das and former U-17 World No. 1 Payas Jain a group of 25 rising Indian stars under 25. Format of the UTT season 6 auction The auction will take place on Tuesday, April 15 in Mumbai. All eight teams have assigned 50 Lakh virtual tokens to offer to the players, along with a one -off right to match (RTM) card to maintain a player from the previous season by matching the last bidder price. Players are subdivided into four basic freed categories pool A (11 Lakh tokens), Pool B (7 LAKH), ​​Pool C (4 Lakh) and Pool D (2 Lakh). Bid follows a structured format with steps of 10,000 tokens. Story continues under this advertisement Ultimate table tennis season 6 auction pool Pool A (11 Lakh tokens): Alvaro Robeles (Spanje), Kanak JHA (Verenigde Staten van Amerika), Kirill Gerassimenko (Kazachstan), Ricardo Walther (Duitsland), Quadri Aruna (Nigeria), Adriana Diaz (Puerto Rico), Brnadette Szocs (Romania), Fan Land (Netherlands), Dina Meshref (Netherlands), Dina Meshref (Netherlands), Dina Meshref (Netherlands), Dina Meshref (Netherlands), Dina Meshref (Netherlands), Dina Meshref (Netherlands), Dina Meshref (Netherlands). Siqi (China), Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula.

Pool B (7 Lakh tokens): Lilian Badet (France), Tiago Apolnia (Portugal), Quek Izaac (Singapore), Giorgia Piccolin (Italy), Maria Xiao (Spain), Zeng Jian (Singapore), Ankur Bhattacharjee, Harmeet Desai, Satiyan Gnanasale Mukherjee, Swastika Ghosh, YaShaswini Gordade.

Pool C (4 Lakh tokens): Akash Pal, Anirban Ghosh, Divyansh Srivastava, Payas Jain, Ronit Bhanja, Snehit Suravajula, Anusha Kutumbale, Krittwika Sinha Roy, Madhurika Patkar, Reh Rishya, Syndrela Das, Taneesha Koteca.

Pool D (2 lakh tokens): Chinmaya Somaiya, Deepit Patil, Jeet Chandra, Mudit Dani, PB Abhinandh, Raegan Albuquerque, Raj Mondal, Sarth Mishra, Surav Sahra, Sudhansh Malik, Ananya Chande, Jennifer, Jennifer Varghese, Nikhat Banu, Pritha Vartikar, Sayali Wani, Selena Selvakumar, Suhana Saini, Yashini Sivashankar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/sport-others/ultimate-table-tennis-season-6-players-auction-format-schedule-9944005/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos