Four -star OT Gregory Patrick undertakes in the 2026 class of Notre Dame Football
Four -star OT Gregory Patrick undertakes in the 2026 class of Notre Dame Football
Gregory Patrick Countless recruitment visits made to Notre Dame, Michigan And Michigan State. All those journeys informed the decision that the attacking Tackle of four stars was taken on Sunday when he announced his verbal dedication to the Irish.
“It really came down to the people and culture,” Patrick said Within ND Sports. “Of course they compete at the highest level and produce great attacking rulers.”
Patrick, a 6-foot-5, 275 pound Junior in Portage (Mich.) Northern, came to his dedication conclusion after his most recent visit to Notre Dame earlier this month. Patrick was focused on four finalists Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State with plans to make official visits to all four later this year.
Now Notre Dame is the only planned for Patrick's future prior to his senior season. Rivals rank Patrick as the number 32 attacking tackle in the 2026 class.
Patrick became the fourth attacking rulers who are committed to the class of Notre Dame after fellow recruits with four stars Sullivan Garvin” Ben Nichols And Tyler Merrill. Patrick grew near Michiganders Garvin and Nichols, and they trained time together. The Irish can add a fifth offensive lineman to the class, but it will probably not have a high priority.
Notre Dame offered Patrick on Pot of Gold Day in March 2024 after he had already visited the Irish twice. He has since made four visits to Notre Dame when De Irish won his recruitment.
Both Michigan and Michigan State organized Patrick for more visits than Notre Dame, but that made no difference in the long term. The Spartans were unable to get used to a Legacy -Rekuut whose father, Joseph PatrickPlayed attacking line in Michigan State.
The addition of Patrick gives Notre Dame 10 obligations in the 2026 class. Rivals rank the Irish group as sixth best in the country With nine four -star recruits and one three -star recruitment. The average star rating of Notre Dame of 3.9 is only lower than no. 4 Texas A&M (4.0) and no. 5 Ohio State (4.0) among schools with at least 10 obligations.
Patrick's dedication has been the third of Notre Dame since the beginning of April. The Irish Momentum could continue with upcoming decisions of four -star Javian Osborne On 3 and four -star defensive tackle Tap on May 10. Both visited the Notre Dame around the Blue-Gold game this weekend.
