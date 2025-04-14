Football tactics: Corner Chicken & Rory Delap 2.0 – What is the future?





There is not enough cheating in football tactics. There are the 'dark arts' of defending, the dummy and the no-look pass. But where are the Trojan horses, the tactical bogs? Players always become more versatile and (most) managers also regularly change the formation between competitions and in it. In fact, many managers nowadays would reject the idea of ​​the formation. But there are still basic differences between, for example, the 4-3-3 and 3-4-2-1-1, and although many coaches are comfortable to switch it on the basis of the Spelstatus-to-three go three to see the last few minutes of a 1-0 lead, for example, Niemand changes from formation early in a game. And nobody does it to fool the other manager. Imagine that two teams are in line in comparable 4-3-3s, with Touchline Wingers and two number eight for a defensive midfielder. During the first 10 minutes they feel each other out and get used to the patterns of their opponents. Then a team suddenly exchanges to a 3-4-2-1. The wing players disappear, the triangular triangle in midfield becomes a box -shaped four and the other side has to climb to keep up. Five minutes later they change again. Or switch completely to a third system. It would be chaotic, but the team that planned the switches in training would have a huge advantage in that hectic a few minutes of adjustment. And it can have a huge impact on the game, because it would require a new way of thinking over time with the risk that it will be Highfalutin. Currently, football people only think about time in a fairly limited way: how long we have to stick to the lead, when the first replacement has to be made, when they have to throw the sink. Time is an attritional dance with the other team, something we respond to, the variable that slides through our fingers. Decoy formations should break the game in time pieces and plan every segment. As soon as we begin to think in this way, the 90 minutes longer and richer can feel – something to grab and check.

