It's like a dream: WMU Hockey Pops Champagne with fans on return to Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo, Mi Chuck Dietz has witnessed more losses than he can count during his 35 years as a seasonal card holder of Western Michigan Hockey. He was in the 1980s due to 22 straight defeats.

On Sunday, all those difficult times made up for it.

A long-term alum in West-Michigan, Dietz was at the front and centrally in a party that almost waited a life for Western Michigan Hockey at his very first National Championship in a welcome home meeting on Sunday 13 April in Lawson Arena for hundreds of Bronco fans.

After I had losing 22 losses in the 1980s when Coach (Bill) Wilkinson was here, I brought signs with the Arena and the sign that a match finally won, hey boys, (what about) a victory before I die, Dietz said. And they won that night. We have had a lot of frustration about these 35 years.

This was a long time ago. I can't believe it is like a dream.

Bronco Nation can celebrate as champions for the first time in 60 years.

Western Michigan (33-7-1) College Hockeys Ultimate Prize won in Dominating Fashion, which driven Boston University, 6-2, driven by the most goals by scoring a team in a NCAA final since 2014.

On a national stage, WMU fans took over the Enterprise Center in St. Louis to show love for Bronco hockey.

They did the same hospitable WMU house on Sunday.

Fans stood in line outside Lawson Arenas South Entrance, roaring and cheering the hockey teams Police escort arrival at home in a fleet of limousines. The return of the celebration was great in turning the trophy of the National Championship, high-fiving fans and signing signatures on the way to a stage, where Champagne was disconnected and unleashed on WMU fans.

Tim Wane did not shy away from the moment.

Thank you for popping up all year round, this has been a special group and a special year, said Washe, WMU Hockeys graduated and captain. We could not have done it without you and Bronco Nation is the best. This is for everyone here.

It was always for the Broncos.

Members of Western Michigans Marching Band Jubilant shot Bronco tunes, while fans continued to pay tribute to a team that will fall in the history of WMU.

This moment will be difficult to surpass, said Wes Wojcinski, a WMU -Aluin from 2010. To see a team and a coach who worked as hard and believed as much as he has, and to come back to the university to get this, it is huge. It is great to have Aluin to change the program into what they always thought it could be.

Tom Byrum, a WMU -Aluin from 1974, was an old Usher for Bronco Athletics. He extended a flag in the Western Michigan to heaven who proudly waved a joyful scene that he never thought was possible.

I don't remember anything like that in all my years that I was Bronco, Tom Byrum said. It just feels like you don't wake up. It is almost a dream.

Byrum lived WMU's four semi-final with Denver, a double overtime thriller in which the Broncos won, 3-2, thanks to the game winner of Owen Michaels. Michaels scored four goals during the Frozen Four and earned the Ncaas Most Outstanding Player Honors.

Besides Alex Bump there is no superstar and they look for another person every night to contribute, said Byrum. His selfless game. Exactly what coach Ferschweiler has done to build a team that enjoys each other's company.

In the meantime, the younger generation of Bronco -Alums was overcrowded of pride.

It's just electric to see, said Dylan Mardoian, a WMU -Grad 2018 and a former member of the Broncos Band program. From then (Tim) Washe was a first -year student when I graduated and to see the whole team grow until what it is today, it's just incredible. I am a big Bronco fan, I am completely over that school pride and to see this happen, it's great.

After 52 years, Western Michigan Hockey was finally able to look forward to TitleGlorie. The fan base ensured that the party lived on Sunday afternoon.

The trophy is back at home in Kalamazoo.

There is really a place called Kalamazoo, said Mardoian. That is where the national championship of the 2025 season is of college hockey.

Wmu will also be one National Champions Rally At 6 pm on Monday, April 14 in Read Fieldhouse. Admission is free, doors open at 5 p.m.

Monday evening rally includes player signatures, photos with the trophy, championship articles and more.

