Banks go up in flames while WMU fans are celebrating the National Hockey Championship





Kalamazoo, Mi – Various banks were set on fire in the driveways of Brotherhood Houses, while on Saturday 12 April students celebrated Western Michigan Universites NCAA Hockey National Championship. Benters were seen around 10.30 pm in the dead end road of Fraternity Village Drive. Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers patrolled in the area to extinguish the fires and to prevent more lit. Video below shows one sofa up in flames near the Lambda Chi Alpha -Brotherhood. Fans threw and shouted in the streets not long after WMU defeated Boston University in the championship match 6-2. There were victory cheers, loud music and some bangers illuminated. This is the first time in my life that Westerns really once won something, said Sam, a four -party student who only identified himself by the first name. I just can't even explain the feeling. Downtown Kalamazoo is now going up in flames. Literal. There are three fires here. Vrekkers said the teams put WMU on the map. I feel so proud, said WMU Junior Chanel Mati. It's all fun. It's just a bonfire. Better. MORE: National champions! Western Michigan Hockeys Dream Season ends with the first title Lambda Chi Alpha Internal VP Corbin Fitch will go out a burning bank on Saturday 12 April 2025 at Fraternity Village Drive in Kalamazoo after the Western Michigan University Boston defeated the NCAA Championship title. Arthur H. Trickett-Wile | Mlive.com Lambda Chi Alpha members celebrate with a burning bank on Saturday, April 12, 2025 in Fraternity Village Drive in Kalamazoo after the Western Michigan University Boston defeated the title of the NCAA championship. Arthur H. Trickett-Wile | Mlive.com Lambda Chi Alpha Internal VP Corbin Fitch will go out a burning bank on Saturday 12 April 2025 at Fraternity Village Drive in Kalamazoo after the Western Michigan University Boston defeated the NCAA Championship title. Arthur H. Trickett-Wile | Mlive.com MORE: Western Michigan wins the NCAA hockey title for the first time, celebrating it with the official championship equipment RELATED: Our 24 favorite festivals from Western Michigan Hockeys National Title Do you want more news in Kalamazoo area? Bookmark of the Local Kalamazoo -New page Or sign up for the free 3@3 Kalamazoo Daily newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlive.com/news/kalamazoo/2025/04/couches-go-up-in-flames-as-wmu-fans-celebrate-hockey-national-championship.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos