Dublin The squadrons for the four teams involved in the 2025 season of the Mens Inter-Provincial Series have been announced with the competition that benefits from the extensive involvement of the senior international players and an injection of rising talent that comes to the next level. Moreover, there are a number of controversial movements between squadrons, in particular Andrew Balbirnie moved to the North West Warriors and Stephen Doheny to the Munster Reds. The inter-provincial series contains two separate competitions: The Inter-provincial cup was a 50-over Cup competition of four teams played in May-August. The title defender are Leinster Lightning (see earlier winners of the competition).

was a 50-over Cup competition of four teams played in May-August. The title defender are Leinster Lightning (see earlier winners of the competition). The Inter-provincial trophy was played a four-team T20 competition in June-Juli. The title defender are Leinster Lightning (see earlier winners of the competition). The trophy is played on four three -day T20 “Festivals” in the Mardyke in Cork, Stormont in Belfast, Bready in Magheramason and Pembroke in Dublin between June 17 to July 10. The squadrons Leinster Lightning Chris Defreitas

David Delany

George Dockrell

Fionn

Gavin Hoey

Dylan Leus

Josh Little

Seamus Lynch

Barry McCarthy

Jai Moonondra

Adam Rosslene

Harry Tector

Tim Tetrope

Nasir Totakhill

Lorcan Tucker (Captain)

Reuben Wilson Head coach: Andre Botha Munster Reds Mark Adrianatos

Nubeel Anjum

Curtis Campher (Captain)

Gareth Delany

Stephen Doheny

Mike Frost

Zubair Hassan Khan

Kian Hilton

Brandon Kruger

Philippe Le Roux

Josh Manley

Liam McCarthy

Byron McDonough

John McNally

Swapnil Modgil

PJ Moor

Thorne Prophet

Olly Riley

Suliman Safi

Dineth Sumanasinghe

Matthew Weldon

Ben White Head coach: Jeremy Bray Northwestern warriors Andrew Balbirnie

Liam Doherty

Jake Egan

Graham Hume

Ryan Macbeth

Scott Macbeth

Andy McBrine (Captain)

Cameron Melly

Robbie Millar

David aan de Olievan

Conor Olfert

Gavin Roulston

Sam Topping

Sam Willemse

Jared Wilson

Josh Wilson

Craig Young Head coach: Boyd Rankin Northern knights Mark Adair

Ross Adair

Ben Calitz

Charmichael

Harry Dyer

Matthew Foster

Matthew Humphreys

Adam Kennedy

Adam Leckey

Tom Mayes

James McCollum

Jordan Neill

Ruhan Pretorius

Cian Robertson

Neil Rock (Captain)

Paul Stirling

Morgan topping Head coach: Simon Johnston The fixture schedule for the Inter-Provincial series has recently been released.

