Sports
Close the Table Tennis League season
Latest placements on the table
With after buzzards to champions of the first division in the South Devon Table Tennis League, it was the second place to be decided.
With their luminaires completed, Brixham Sharks left a nine-point lead after Eagles, which meant that the Eagles needed a 10-0 win in their last match for their club divisions after Batmen to claim second place.
The Na Batmen, who struggled with availability problems in the second half of the season, managed to get a few of their players out, together with only one reserve, to face the Eagles and the game ended the entire square at 5-5, Rory Harries with a maximum for the Batmen.
After Buzzards Herbie Sage, the season ended at the top of the first division averages with 96%.
Although it has been clear to the majority of the season for most of the season, the gross guerrillas had to wait until their last game conquered the title of the Second Division. It came up with a 7-3 victory after Falcons, Colin Butterworth with his eleventh maximum of the season was again the most important man, he also claimed the best average price with 91%. Runner-up and unbeaten during the season.
After Ravens completed their program with an 8-2 victory over Brixham Pirates followed by a 5-5 draw with Torbay Academy 2. The Ravens Mitch Nash had a maximum against the Pirates and Mike Dummett had a maximum of both competitions. Paul Hine was unbeaten when he helped after Raptors to a narrow 6-4 victory over the Taverners.
There were only a few division three games to complete the season, not affecting the upper or bottom of the division. After Kestrels, 6-4 lost a Peter Chadwick-inspired Dawlish Renegades, but took enough points in the defeat to secure third place in the table.
Torbay Academy 3, Peter Moretta, John Fowler and Andy Harris, had a whitewash 10-0 victory after Harriers to finish in fourth place.
Torre Vikings was at the top of the third division 22 points free of Torbay Academy 4 in second place with the Vikings Chris Garner who claimed the top of the Averages Award by 95%.
Torre Spartans Robert Excells, Lewis Lavery, Dylan Sadler and Elliott Glasser, four champions division, ended fourteen points for the Grove Tigers. The Spartans Lewis Lavery reached the averages by 94%.
The Grove Tigers ended their campaign with an 8-2 victory over Dawlish Delinquents, the Tigers Jeff Cornish and Francis Daly with Maxima. A Sacha Edwards-Maximum were the only points that Brixham seals had picked up from their visit to Torbay Academy 7 and lost 7-3.
Two brightly disputed cup semi -finals were played. The match between Torre Spartans and after Falcons in the Team Handicap Singles ended 18-18 with the Spartans team that continued to the final on the pronunciation of the handic app points where they are confronted with Na-pilots.
The double final can be between the same two sides, although the Taverners stand in the way of Spartans. After kites, Nick Kitchen, James Kitchen and Fin Humphreys, went to their second final with a narrow 21-15 victory after Owls.
With the competition season everything but over, the thoughts turn to the annual closed tournament that takes place in the Torbay Leisure Center on Sunday 20 April, then to the final of the Leagues and Awards at Stover School on Tuesday 22 April.
|
