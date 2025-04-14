Sports
The coolest chance: Stars match the house of Cricket
Because most club cricketers prepare the country up and down to get their season going in two weeks, most will be grateful to play back on grass under the sun after a long winter indoor.
For VOC Rotterdams Arnav Jain, the location for his season opener De Lords Cricket Ground is generally considered the house of Cricket.
It is an honor and a pinnacle of the sport, he says with a sparkle in his eyes. Jain speaks with Dutch news in London while playing a training session on the eve of the captain of an ICC European Under-23 XI under 23 against the Marylebone Cricket Club in a one-off 50-over match at Lords.
Dutch participation
The 23-year-old all-rounder is the only Dutchman in one side with emerging players from five other European non-Tests countries: Scotland, Jersey, Guernsey, Italy and Denmark.
The MCC sends coaching teams to many countries in Europe every year, so we would act as a bit of a bridge we have in Europe, Andy Wright, the development manager for ICC Europe, explains to the season opener to a T20 game and a 50-over armor representing in the future.
The conversation then started from our side, what can we do about getting a fixture for a high -quality European development XI to get here? She [the MCC] Also understand their responsibility to grow the game in Europe, as well as only in England and Wales. My job is to ensure that they realize that Europe needs as much cricket support as someone else. So that's really where it came from.
Lords has a special place in the Dutch cricket survey, where it is the scene of one of the greatest disturbances in sport. With a group of mainly amateur players, the Netherlands turned England in a final ball thriller on the T20 World Cups Curtain Raiser 2009. Since then they have not played an international game at the location.
A few months shy for his eighth birthday then, Jain had not picked up the sport yet and she discovered a few years later about the victory. A cricket player of the first generation born from Indian parents, with his 17-year-old brother Aaditt in his footsteps, he quickly went through the age group ranks and has been around the Dutch national setup since 2018 that culminated in a first call-up for Pakistans Tour three years ago.
Although he heated the bank, he managed to go up the park as a replacement fellow player in the second ODI.
It would have been quite special to make my debut on my home base. All my friends and family were there, but no, I look back on it with good memories, says Jain.
Student life
For the most part of his gaming career, including winning two T20 trophies with VOC, he has succeeded in juggling with a full-time bachelor's degree in economics and later a master in finance and investments.
I have always had my books on tour. Sometimes it is difficult, you don't go for a beer after training or after the game with your teammates, and you have to stay at home and see you late. But luckily I was able to follow most of my education online.
If that wasn't enough, he is also a chef who runs a pop-up restaurant in Amsterdam. A self-confidence homemade student, which started as a happy Covid accident, has now become another part-time performance on the sidelines.
I wanted to start my own restaurant, but I didn't have the money, so I thought I would do a pop -up restaurant. The first time I let 30 people come and then I expanded it to nine courses for 40 people with a fixed menu.
I was the only one in the kitchen, he says, in a smile. I love the bustling nature and the stress. I whose whose is almost busy. I now go a bit away from cricket and to the world of investment banking and that is also high pressure, very competitive. I just love that stuff.
Match Results
A wicket of only his fourth ball the next day was also proof of that, a successful LBW shout. He later added another to his count thanks to a dive catch at mid-wicket to end with figures of 2-33 in eight overs.
He chased 268, came in on 115-3 and played happy to play the second violin for sweaters Charlie Brennan, who scored a remarkable unbeaten century, in a crucial position of 104 run. By the time Jain was sent back for a well -made 43 of 71 deliveries, even a six dumping in the large gallery, he had ensured that the game was in front of his side at a moving distance. Brennan and Italys Syed Naqvi compulsory properly with the finishing touches.
Very proud of the group to come out and put European associated cricket on the map, says Jain radiantly after the game. They have the skill, they have the talent. They need a little discipline and guidance to push them in the right direction to the right things at the right time. And I have a taste of that in the Dutch setup, so I was happy that I could take it with me and in that sense people buy there
fast.
Subsequent steps
Come on Monday, he will exchange his cricket kit for a suit, as his career in High Finance starts as an intern at Santander in Amsterdam.
I am open to everything, but with that job it is quite difficult to juggle full -time cricket. So now Cricket takes a bit of a rear seat, and hopefully I make a career there.
I would actually like [my career] to be in cricket because I would like to play here [at Lords] More often, or travel around the world, and I also did a bit of it. I loved every minute. Unfortunately I did not get the results or the breakthrough moments I wanted. That does not mean that I have closed cricket options in the future, but this victory is just a nice high to end this chapter.
Short scores: MCC XI 267-8 (Alfie Cooper 70, Evan Williams 54, Jain 2-33, Zainullah Ihsan 2-37) Lost from ICC European XI 271-5 in 48.2 Overs (C Brennan 112*, Jain 43, Tom Harper 2-35)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dutchnews.nl/2025/04/the-coolest-opportunity-stars-align-at-the-home-of-cricket/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- This area of South Dakota fell more than 70% Trump. Here's what they think now
- The White House is the Covid-19 “Laborek” theory on improved sites
- Did you feel it? A 2.6 -size earthquake was reported near Sammamish – Kiro 7 News Seattle
- Crossing Trump's hatred, musk is confusing
- Uttarakhand cm Pushkar Singh Dhami meets Table tennis gold medal winners of 35th National Sports Table Tennis Competition
- Pti, the Sisters of Imran deposit a plea for contempt against the prison authorities – Journal
- Why everyone looks closely
- Patrick Kinahan: Utah Hockey Club -S players confess love for Utah
- Americans in London reacts on Trump's visit to the UK
- Did NYPD published Trump's real size and weight? Complaints to verify the facts
- Syria have more freedom after Assad, but can they miss you soon? | | | |]BBC News
- PM Modi, Elon Musk discuss a huge potential for technology and innovation collaboration