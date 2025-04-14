The impact of Crosbys at EMU was felt immediately. He left a lasting legacy with 20.0 career bags, belonging to the best defensive players in the history of the programs. His 41.0 tackles for loss is the third best in school history, and in 2017 he fixed the EMU single-season Sack Record with 11.

Known as the Condor for his 81-inch span, Crosby immediately influenced the NFL after he was selected by the Raiders in the fourth round of the NFL design of 2019. He became one of the top defending rules of the competitions and ditched his Rookie season with 10 bags, 47 combined tackled, combined tackled, combined tackled, combined tackled, combined tackled, combined tackled, combined tackled, combined tackled, combined tacles, combined tacles, combined tacles, combined tackled and four7-year-old combined. His dominant game quickly put him on the map and earned him a place in the conversation for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

During his first six seasons in the NFL, Crosby has a total of 364 tackles (232 solo), 105 tackles for loss, 59.5 bags, 23 passes, nine forced junk and three quarrel repair. His consistency has been remarkable because he led the Raiders in bags every season. In 2024, Crosby was appointed as his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl and became the second most decorated defensive Lineman in the history of Raiders in terms of Pro Bowl selections.

Crosby's remarkable 2023 season saw him determine career heights with 90 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 14.5 bags. His performance helped him to earn his third Pro Bowl selection, so that he further stold his place among the defensive players of the competitions. In 2022 he was the first to finish in tackles for loss (22) and second in total tackles (88) under defensive rulers. His ability to dominate both against the run and the pass has made him a game wrecker on the field.