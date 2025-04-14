Topgolf founders raise $ 34 million to run the Hi-Tech swimming pool as activity bars Boom | Travel and free time





Polar sharks could soon play a digitally improved version of the Bar-Room Sport, after the British founders of the competitive leisure locations Topgolf and Puttshack $ 34 million (25m) picked up to make the Hi-Tech game. The company is the latest attempt to offer a technological turn to traditional competitive activities alongside food and drink to attract a younger audience who want more than a pint in the pub. Twins Steve and Dave Jolliffe are planning to open the first pool house near Liverpool Street Station in London next year. It promises to be a mix of the glitter and glamor of Las Vegas with the grain of iconic pool halls, as a result of adding another player to the Booming Activity Bar market. The location, which is supported by investors, including the American risk capital company Sharp Alpha advisers and the Daily Mail Investment Arm, DMG Ventures, uses pool tables, balls and signals from the traditional game, but adds tracking technology and video projections to be greater bonus targets. In addition to his own locations and managed by franchise partners, Poolhouse is planning to sell equipment to pubs, bars and other locations that want to update their existing pool tables. Steve Jolliffe said: today more people play at Topgolf than on traditional golf courses in the US, and we want an even greater impact on the world of the swimming pool. Although we have a strong track record, this project has been our most challenging company so far. In the UK, the trend of the Activity Bar with Bowling and cocktails location All Star Lanes, which was opened in London in 2006, started, followed by table tennis location that bounced six years later. It is supercharged because of the hunt for social media-friendly nights that can look good on Instagram and Tiktok, as well as places that offer something different to gamblers who are less drinking or teetotaal. Landlords hunt for something to fill space in main streets and left in shopping centers by department stores and other stores have also led to expansion. Bowling, indoor crazy golf and escape rooms are the most common concepts, but there are also bars with arrows, shuffleboard, table tennis, trampoling, bingo and even ax. The number of locations that offer a mix of activities has more than quadrupled over the past five years, despite a difficult period during the COVID-19 Pandemie, according to the Real Estate Agency Savills, which has predicted further growth. Pass past newsletter promotion Register for Business today Get ready for the working day, we point to all the business news and analysis that you need every morning Privacy notification: Newsletters can contain information about charities, online advertisements and content that is financed by external parties. See our privacy policy for more information. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy And Policies of Services Apply. After the promotion of the newsletter Paul Davies, the director of the leisure habits of the consumer at the Mintel market research agency, said: the competitive socializing sector continues to expand, driven by the demand of younger consumers looking for exciting and new experiences. Mintels research even shows that 18 to 24-year-olds are now just as likely to participate in competitive socialization as to drink in a pub. But he added: the days of a new company are numbered as a guaranteed success. Operators must be on their guard with oversupply, especially in city centers, where activities such as Crazy Golf and Ping Pong are now well established and the risk of being exaggerated.

