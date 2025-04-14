Smash hit! Table tennis bounces back to Mzuzu after a 5 -year break – Malawi Nyasa Times





After a silence of five years, the rapid action from table tennis returned to Mzuzu with a bang, while 60 young players gathered to compete in a regional junior tournament with high-stakes that could launch their career at national and international stages. During the price ceremony of the prize, William Chikweta Kaweche, Mzuzu City South-East parliamentary candidate, presented young athletes to treat the sport with the seriousness it deserves. Take table tennis seriously, use your potential and pressure on national and international tournaments, Kaweche challenged the rising stars. The tournament was not just about winning trophesit as a selection area for players who places incoming national and international competitions, including the prestigious zone VI Junior Table Tennis Championship in Namibia. Despite the excitement, the event also threw a spotlight on challenges that test the sport too much. Northern Region Table Tennis Association chairman, Kondwani Thindwa, regretted the lack of consistent support from government agencies. The Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) has not been in the Tennis Tournaments financing table, when the National Table Tennis Association came to finance this event, Thindwa said. Felix Yola, Senior Recreation and Sports Development Officer for the Northern Region, repeated the need for a multi -sectoral approach to grow the sport sustainably. The government is working on strategies to support sport development in various disciplines. But success depends on multi -sectoral partnerships if we want to see our athletes excel, he said. One of such a collaboration was clear by Lino Security Service, an important proponent of the tournament. The general manager, Thokozani Chisale, welcomed the regional organizers for running the competition with transparency and excellence. As a result of the tournament, four junior players have packed all their bags for Blantyre, where they will undergo a 13-day intensive training camp. The best artists then go to Windhoek, Namibia, to represent Malawi at the Zone VI Table Tennis Junior Championship. The revival of table tennis in the North has not only indicated the juvenile ambition time, has also indicated that with the right support, Malawis hidden talent can shine beyond the borders. Follow and subscribe Nyasa TV: Sharing is caring!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nyasatimes.com/smash-hit-table-tennis-bounces-back-to-mzuzu-after-5-year-break/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos