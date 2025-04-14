



Dallas, April 14, 2025 (Globe Newswire) – De National Cricket League (NCL) Canada has officially acquired rights to Canada GT20, making it an important step that expands professional cricket in North America, strengthens the international presence of Canadas and unlocking new cross-border and commercial opportunities. With cricket that returns to the 2028 Olympic Games, the move supports the ICCS vision on global growth and development of the base. Canada has the talent and passion to be a global cricket power patter, said Jack Matthews, co-owner of NCL Canada. I have seen the sports potential here. With GT20 who became a member of NCL, a sustainable ecosystem built up that develops stars, picks up investments and the game for future generations is growing. This collaboration strengthens the Cricket Foundation of Canadas and positions us for long -term success, said Arun Agarwal, chairman of NCL Canada. It enables us to increase competition, to invest in infrastructure and attract top talent. The integration of Canada GT20 in the NCL Canada brings new teams, fresh talent and more exposure for North American/Canadian cricket. It also makes more investments possible in infrastructure, training programs and basic initiatives. What does this mean for cricket in North America: Developing of players: more opportunities for emerging talent in North America.

Grassroots Growth: Extensive youth academies and training facilities to build a sustainable future.

Olympic preparation: Supporting a strong North -American pipeline prior to LA 2028. Canada has long been the home of a passionate and growing cricket community and the GT20 has played an important role in bringing competition to the region to the region. Working together with the National Cricket League Canada will make our foundation even stronger, expand our reach and create a more integrated North -American cricketeco system, said Amjad Bajwa, president of Cricket Canada. This acquisition is a daring step that positions Cricket as a catalyst for economic growth, cultural connection and global opportunities. NCL Canadas Vision for GT20 creates new paths for innovation, empowerment of young people and including entrepreneurship in North America. It is a victory for Sport, Business and Canada, said Barbara Mowat, president and founder, Goyourbiz Ltd. More updates about schedules, teams and partnerships will come soon. Visit Nclcricket.com/canada and follow Nclgt20.com For news and tickets. The National Cricket League (NCL) Canada redeels the cricket sport in North America because of its innovative sixty strikes format, a fast version of the game. NCL Canada sets up cricket as an important player in American sports. The NCL implements environmentally friendly initiatives that determine a new standard for responsible sports management. NCLS mission is not only to promote cricket sport, but also to have a positive influence on the communities we touch. Facebook: National Cricket League USA

Instagram: Nclcricket

Twitter: NCL_cricket USA

LinkedIn: National Cricket League USA Contact: [email protected]

Canada: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2025/04/14/3061325/0/en/National-Cricket-League-Canada-Acquires-Canada-GT20-Expanding-North-America-s-Cricket-Presence.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos