JD Vance drops the Ohio State Football Trophy in the White House

Vice -president JD Vance drop Ohio State University's National Football Championship Trophy during a party in the White House on Monday.

Vance – An Ohio State Alumnus – tried to lift the trophy, but it seemed to separate his base when the vice president floated it in his hands. With the display of the Marine Corps band from Queen's “We are the Champions” bark still in the background, the state of Ohio State that Teveyon Henderson ran back, which stood next to Vance, the mess recovered quickly.

Vance later took the near-sales of, should itself, Post on X“I didn't want anyone to get the trophy after Ohio State, so I decided to break it.”

The moment came after Vance and President Trump spoke during the celebration, flanked by the state players and coaches in Ohio. The Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame 34-23 in the title game on January 20, the same day as the inauguration of Mr Trump.

In a series of short comments, Mr Trump congratulated the Buckeyes with their victory and the state of Ohio generally praised in general: “We won that state in a landslide.”

Vance spoke the team, but also took the time to need the Republican Senator Ted Cruz from Texas. The two agree with a friendly commitment On an Ohio State-University of Texas Playoff Game earlier this year, in which the loser agrees to wear the sweater of the winning team and to drop food and beer from their home state-and-a-bet VANCE that Cruz “still did not pay”.

“I don't like to lose bets, but I really don't want to lose a bet on Ted Cruz,” said Vance.

Vance, a resident of Ohio who obtained his Bachelor's degree from the state of Ohio before he went to the Yale Law School, also excited a public member of whom he claimed he was wearing a hat for the Archnemesis of Ohio, the University of Michigan. “I am about to tell the secret service that he has a dangerous weapon,” said Vance.