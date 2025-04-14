No. 22 Women's Tennis Blans Nebraska, who expands the winning series to five





Lincoln, Neb. The 22nd arranged UCLA Women's Tennis Team won its fifth victory in a row on Sunday and defeated Nebraska 4-0 in Big ten Conference Action in the SID and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center. The 22nd arranged UCLA Women's Tennis Team won its fifth victory in a row on Sunday and defeated Nebraska 4-0 in Big ten Conference Action in the SID and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center. Kate Fakih Earned her third permanent victory in four games. Were also in Singles Winden for the Bruins (12-7, 7-3 in Big ten Play) Ahmani Guichard And Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer . Fakih and Olivia Center Work together for a dramatic Doubleback, making the Cornhuskers (12-10, 2-9) sealed for the first point. Nebraska was the first to double play, with Maria Taranova and Natalia Trigosso Die Guichard and Lutkemeyer with a margin of 6-2 on the field worshiped 3. UCLA's 19th ranked tandem of tandem of Kimmi Hance And Elise Wagle Had an answer, however, jumped to a 5-1 lead against Lucy Loy/Ana Zamburek before he prevailed 6-3 on the court 1. Cornhuskers Reya Lee Coe and Emma Rizzetto served for the match that led 5-3 versus center and Fakih on Court 2 before the Bruins listed their comeback. Four games later, Center/Fakih had raised its team -high totals to 26 total double winning and eight CLINCHERS. UCLA was able to claim all six singles first sets and the results were completed shortly thereafter. The first to end was Guichard, Die Coe 6-4, 6-1 at the top of Hof 5. No. 19 Lutkemeyer then took her fourth consecutive Straight set victory and collected Zamburek in a 6-3, 6-3 decision. Lutkemeyer plays an 8-1 record on the number 1 singles place in 2025. No. 33 FAKIH completed the Sweep on Court 4 and led her own personal winning series to four. She got better from Tiziana Rossini in her last triumph, 6-0, 7-5. Fakih leads all Bruins with 27 total singles wins and 13 Dual-Match Singles victories. Fakih with the ???????????????? Her 6-0, 7-5 victory on 4 wraps the fifth consecutive victory of the Bruins?#Gobruins pic.twitter.com/15FQF3S8XN UCLA Women's Tennis (@ucclawtennis) April 13, 2025 De Bruins still have three games that still play in the regular season, with each of them playing in Los Angeles Tennis Center. She hosts no. 16 USC Wednesday at 1 p.m. pt before they hire Maryland and Rutgers later in the week. Tennis match results

UCLA vs Nebraska

4/13/2025 in Lincoln, O

(Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center) #22 UCLA 4, #72 Nebraska 0 Singles competition

1. #19 Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer (UCLA) Def. Ana Zamburek (Neb) 6-3, 6-3

2. Maria Taranova (Neb) vs. #97 Kimmi Hance (UCLA) 5-7, 3-2, Unfinished

3. Emma Rizzetto (Neb) vs. #76 Elise Wagle (UCLA) 5-7, 0-4, Unfinished

4. #33 Kate Fakih (UCLA) Def. Tiziana Rossini (Neb) 6-0, 7-5

5. Ahmani Guichard (UCLA) Def. King Lee Coe (Neb) 6-4, 6-1

6. Lucy Loy (Neb) vs. Olivia Center (UCLA) 6-7 (3-7), 3-2, unfinished The competition doubles 1. #19 Kimmi Hance / Elise Wagle (UCLA) Def. Lucy Loy/Ana Zamburek (Neb) 6-3

2. #2 Olivia Center / Kate Fakih (UCLA) Def. Rea Lee Coe/Emma Rizzetto (Neb) 7-5

3. Maria Taranova/Natalia Trigoso (Neb) def. Ahmani Guichard / Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer (UCLA) 6-2 Match notes:

UCLA 12-7; National ranking #22

Nebraska 12-10; National ranking #72

Order of finish: Double (3,1,2); Singles (5,1,4)

