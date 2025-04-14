After trading Yanni Gourde, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Brandon Tanev, Ron Francis told the media that he made it harder for the Kraken to win games. Apparently he did not tell the players, because the cracking probably now play their best hockey of the season.

De Kraken have a point percentage of .556 in the 18 games since the deadline. At the time of the deadline they only had one .444 point percentage. These games do not mean much in the large schedule of things, but it is a reminder that the cracking is probably better than their record would indicate.

De Kraken went a respectable 2-2-0 last week, with a victory against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday and an exciting shootout victory against the St. Louis Blues in Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. That was the Krakens Fifth Shootout match of the season and only their second shootout victory. The first came back on October 12 against Minnesota, the second game of the season. Seattle has now been 4-2-1 at home since the Trade Deadline and has recently served really nice games for fans at CPA.

Their losses this week came in the form of a 7-1 stinker for the Utah Hockey Club and a tough battle with the Pacific Division-tone-leading Vegas Golden Knights. I gave the team a pass about the Utah competition. It was the second night of a back-to-back and various players were struck by a belly bug that went around the dressing room. The loss of Vegas was a tight final of 2-1, and the cracking had a golden chance to bind it late, but just couldn't get it done.

Reverse classification watch

The rankings are tight around the current position of the Krakens, which will determine their lottery and placing placement. The cracks are currently 28th in general and can end as low as 29 or as high as 24th. Per tankathon.comIf they land in 29th place, they have a 9.5 percent chance to win the lottery and first to do it in general. Their most likely design position would be fifth. If they climb to the 24th, they would have a five percent chance of winning the lottery and would probably prepare the ninth.

Draft analysts project a drop-off in talent this year after the top five. Given the option, it is always better to set up high, but as we know, there are always players who should have been selected higher and upper choices that do not turn out. Don't worry about it. Let the chips fall where they can.

Other reflections

Saturday evening victory over the blues marked the 35th victory of the Kraakens of the season, one more than last season.

Because both as the team have played lately, the Power Play has been horrible. They have only scored one Power-Play goal in their last 24 chances, spread over eight games. That is their worst part of the season in that respect.

Jaden Schwartz recorded his 25th goal of the season on Saturday, his highest total since the scoring of 28 in 201415. He is excellent for De Kraken this year. Assuming he will play on Tuesday, it is his 81st game of the season, a new career high.

If you have not seen Darrens on Mikey Eyssimont, go and have a look. He scored another goal on Saturday evening. He had five goals in 57 games with Tampa Bay before he was traded to Seattle, and now has four in just 19 games with De Kraken. He is actually a more skilled Brandon Tanev, for a fraction of the costs.

Speaking of target scores, the cracking will finish the season of an average of approximately 2.96 goals per match, an increase of 0.37 compared to last season. That is the fourth largest increase in the competition. It probably says more about last year's team than this one, but 2.96 is around the competition average.

Shane Wright scored his 19th goal of the season on Saturday evening. I think it is safe to say that he has exceeded expectations. Before the season I often pointed to his ability to finish shots from the area with high overdays. View his goal location for the goal location.

Shane and Matty are both on 19 goals. It would certainly be nice to see them on Tuesday every hit 20.

Joey Daccord played a ton this year, but there are still nine goalkeepers in the competition with more starts than he did.

Congratulations to Kraken Prospects Carson Rehkopf and Nathan Villeneuve, both of whom played their first professional hockey games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds last week. These are two of my favorite cracks, and I think Villeneuve has an external recording to make the cracking next season.

One of my favorite prospects, Oscar Fisker Mlgaard, scored his first AHL goal on Sunday. It was OFMS Fifth AHL game, and even in that short period of time, it looks more comfortable while adapting to the smaller North -American ice cream and the various AHL playing style.

His first in the AHL !!! We take the lead back !! 3-2 pic.twitter.com/pwn1lvjbqm Coachella Valley Firebirds (@firebirds) April 14, 2025

Stick taps all the staff around the Hockey Network Kraken. The production has been excellent in the first year. I have heard the number of viewership for Kraken Games, have tripled compared to when they were under root. Making the games available in the ether was a fantastic decision. Not exactly a hot take, but making the game more accessible is the best way to grow the game.

Purpose of the week

This comes from our old friend Morgan Geekie, who scored his 32nd goal of the season with this explosion that physics defies:

Boston goal! Scored by Morgan Geekie at 8:04 AM Over in the 2nd period. Assisted by David Pastrnak and Elias Lindholm. Pittsburgh: 0

Boston: 3#Bosvspit #Letsgopens #Nhlbruins pic.twitter.com/zlditv1nry – NHL – Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) April 13, 2025

Player versions

Joey Daccord (Sea) I give Joey a pass on the Utah competition. Throw it out and he is 3-1-0 with a .961 savings percentage in April. Where would this team be without him?

Berkly Catton (Sposea) Two goals and 10 assists in his last three Playoff matches for the Spokane Chiefs.

Julius MiTtinen (Evtesea) The second round pick of the NHL concept of 2024 scored the Overtime Game winner on Saturday evening in Everetts 3-2 victory in game 2 of the second round of the WHL play-offs. He also had a secondary assist on the overtime winner on Friday evening.

The week before the bow

One match stays on the schedule of Kraken: Tuesday evening at home against the Los Angeles Kings. It is difficult to say what kind of difficulty sees La, the kings and oilers are locked up in a play -off matchup, but their sowing is not completed. The kings currently have a two -point edge on the Oilers, with three more matches for LA and two for Edmonton.

As happiness would be, the two teams face each other on Monday evening. If the kings win in every way, they will achieve second place in the Pacific Ocean and the home advantage in the first round that makes it meaningless for them on Tuesday match against De Kraken. But if they lose in the regulations, the two teams will be bound and that Tuesday game can determine ice at home.

The game means very little for the cracking, and many people will claim that losing helps their sketch, but you already know that I am not subscribing to that kind of chatter. Winning is even more fun than losing, and going in a high tone feels the best way to end the year. If you were in the building on Saturday evening, you know how nice the area can be with climate promise when the boys set up a show. The players have really really competed for a few lately, and I like to think that they partly think that they care about playing for the fans.

This is probably the last Monday musings of the season. I can't tell you how much I appreciate you all. I spend a lot of time putting this together, and I like to do it. It means a lot that you take the time to read and comment on the topics I explore, the theories that I think of and the random collections of thoughts that go through my head.

Although musings will take a break while cracking out of season, I will do my best to go deep in a few subjects on the way. First: a deep dive in Kraken that scored this season. If you have other topics that you like to explore, a note drops in the responses and build a plan to dig in.

Thank you all. Go crack!